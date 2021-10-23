Skyblock is a popular type of Minecraft survival map. It starts the player off on a small island in an endless sky, where they will have to use the limited resources that they have to survive, build, and thrive.

At its core, Skyblock is a trial in resource management. Once a block is gone, it’s gone forever. Therefore, players will have to use and account for each block they have. This can be a challenge for even the most dedicated of Minecraft players.

Not sure how to do this? You're not alone. Here’s our guide that will help you get started with Minecraft Skyblock.

How to play Minecraft Skyblock

Installing Skyblock

An image of a player's base in Skyblock. Image via Minecraft.

The first step in playing Skyblock is finding a map to use. Luckily, there are plenty of Skyblock maps available online. You can install a Minecraft Skyblock map using these simple steps:

Download a Skyblock map from a reputable website. The map should be formatted as a zip file. Extract the file's contents. Find your Minecraft game's 'saves' folder. On Windows, this can be found by hitting Win+R and typing '%appdata%\.minecraft\saves' in the search bar. If you're running Mac OS, you can locate your saves folder at /Libary/Application Support /minecraft/saves. Copy and paste the file's contents into your Minecraft 'saves' folder. Load up your Minecraft game and play.

There are many Minecraft servers with a dedicated Skyblock community. If a single-player game isn't your style, be sure to check out your favorite multi-player servers.

Playing Skyblock

An image of an island in Minecraft Skyblock. Image via Minecraft.

It's possible to survive and even thrive in Minecraft Skyblock. Here are a few simple steps to help you get through the map:

If there are any grass or flowers on your island, break them to try and get seeds. Destroy your tree's leaves. Be sure to collect any saplings, apples, or sticks that fall. If your tree is close to the edge of your island, you can always dig some dirt to put around it. Chop down the rest of the tree. Replant it. Make a crafting table. Craft wooden pickaxe. Build a cobblestone generator. Most Skyblock maps will provide you with the materials to do this. If you have any seeds available, you should craft a stone hoe. You can use this to plant your seeds around your island's cobblestone generator. Build a platform 24 blocks away from your island. This will allow mobs to spawn, which you can gather useful drops from. Continue to harvest any trees, crops, and mobs that you can. Expand your island and have fun.

Skyblock is one of the most popular types of survival maps in Minecraft. It is an excellent challenge of your in-game skills.

