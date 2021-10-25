5 best Minecraft console commands you need to know

In Minecraft, people can play the game as intended, without tweaking anything in the world. But if they choose, they can do almost anything with certain commands which can be executed in the game.

Minecraft gives players the ability to go anywhere, do anything, or even change the world's behavior in the game with these commands. These can be really fun if players just want to explore the world of Minecraft free of any boundaries. These commands are also very useful for server owners to control the server settings and conditions.

There are loads of commands which a player can enter to execute various types of changes in-game. Here are some of the best commands that players can use to spice up their Minecraft experience.

Top 5 Minecraft console commands

5) Weather (/weather)

Weather command in Minecraft BE (Image via Sportskeeda)

The weather command, as the name suggests, gives the player the ability to change weather. Players can type "/weather", then write any particular type of weather they want, then the duration they want for that weather.

4) Time (/time)

Time command (Image via Minecraft)

With the time command, players can change the time of day in Minecraft. After opening the console, type "/time" and then type any numeric value to change time, or even type day or night.

3) Effect (/effect)

Effect command night vision (Image via PlanetMinecraft)

This is a very special command that can grant players any type of effect that is available in Minecraft. Players can get night-vision, respiration, fire resistance etc. from this command. Just type "/effects give", then player's name, then the effect name and duration.

2) Locate (/locate)

Locate command (Image via Minecraft)

The locate command can be used to explore the world in Minecraft. It helps the players locate various structures that are present in the world. Just type "/locate" then the name of the structure you want to find. As soon as you send the command, the coordinates of that structure will be given.

If the structure is not generated in the world, then it won't be able to find it. Players can also search for biomes with "/locatebiome" command.

1) Teleport (/tp)

Teleport command in Minecraft BE (Image via LifeWire)

This is probably the most fun command players can use in Minecraft. The teleport command does exactly what it says, it teleports the players to whichever coordinate they want. This works great with locating commands as players can locate structures and biomes and then teleport to that exact coordinate.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Danyal Arabi