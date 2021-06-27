Daniel Robert "Dan" Middleton, better known as DanTDM, is an English YouTuber who is mostly known for his Minecraft gaming series, as well as other video games, including but not limited to: Fortnite, Among Us, Sonic, Super Mario and Pokemon.

In 2012, Dan started a Minecraft Mod Showcase, and it is still going on today, albeit sparingly. Ever since 2012, he has had dozens of different Minecraft series, including a Minecraft Hardcore Survival series that went on from 2019 to 2021.

Dan has lots of Minecraft videos, all of which are very good, but it can be hard for viewers to find a starting place if they're trying to get into Dan's videos. So, listed below are the 5 best Minecraft videos by DanTDM.

DanTDM Minecraft Videos

5) THE TALE OF HEROBRINE | Minecraft: Mod Showcase

In this video, Dan takes viewers through a Mod Showcase of The Tale of Herobrine. The video starts off with information about Herobrine, an urban Minecraft legend.

While Dan is running away from his home, he encounters a stone hut and almost makes direct eye contact with none other than Herobrine. For players interested in a mod based around Herobrine, this one might be for you.

This video has 343k likes and 39.3 million views.

4) Minecraft | TRAYAURUS GOES TO PRISON | Custom Mod Adventure

In this video, Dan goes to speak to the villager doctor Trayaurus, when he finds that the doors to the doctor's house have been kept open with some even broken.

After discovering that Trayaurus is in prison, Dan makes it a mission to break his friend out. Will he succeed in getting Trayaurus out of prison? There's only one way to find out.

This video has 358k likes and 43.1 million views.

3) Minecraft | 5 SECRETS ABOUT DANTDM!!

In this short, 4 minute video, Dan jokes about sharing 5 secret facts about doctor Trayaurus. The doctor isn't a fan of this, and in turn spills 5 secrets about Dan as revenge.

The secrets are things such as: Dan likes to take pink bubble baths, having nightmares about the game Five Nights at Freddys, and three other silly facts.

This video has 436k likes and 50.3 million views.

2) HOW I MET DR TRAYAURUS | Minecraft

In this video, Dan goes over the backstory of how he met doctor Trayaurus. In the video, Dan talks about his moving adventure from a smaller house to a much bigger one, where his next door neighbor is doctor Trayaurus. That night, he goes and spies on Trayaurus to see what he's been up to.

This video has 539k likes and 54 million views.

1) Minecraft | VACATION DISASTER!! | Custom Vacation Adventure #1

Last but not least is Dan's most popular Minecraft video. In this one, he and Trayaurus go on a vacation together. They travel to the airport, where they have quite the time attempting to get everything together and reaching places on time.

However, no matter how much Dan tries to make things go correctly, everything seems to go wrong. Will they get to go on their vacation?

This video has 281k likes and 55.2 million views.

We have launched a dedicated Sportskeeda Minecraft YouTube channel! Please do check it out!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul