Minecraft is a global phenomenon that has amassed a player base of over 126 million, but among all those players, there is a small group that stand head and shoulders above the rest.

One of the most popular activities throughout the years for esports and sports enthusiast alike, has been debating which players are the very best at their given game. Minecraft is no different to this trend. This article will be taking on the challenge of ranking who are the very best players in Minecraft today. Determinants that will be used include progression / speedrunning ability, skill in PvP, and overall game IQ.

Note: There are some incredibly talented builders out there in Minecraft, particularly with Redstone. Building ability is an entirely separate sector that will be looked at in a different article.

5 best Minecraft players in the world in 2020

#1 Dream

For the majority of Minecraft players this selection for the number one slot does not come as much of a surprise. Dream is simply the premier Minecraft genius and resident professional of the game. His active knowledge of Minecraft is second to none.

In all aspects of the game Dream is able to cleverly use game mechanics and snap decision making to his advantage. That skillset has allowed him to be a multi-time Minecraft speedrunning record holder, and also to pull off stunts and challenges that the average Minecraft player could not even fathom being able to complete.

Ratings:

Progression: 10

PvP: 9

Game IQ: 10

Overall Score: 29

#2 Technoblade

It is no secret that Technoblade is great at Minecraft. Considering his own analysis in this video, it is clear that he knows the ins and outs of Minecraft PvP to an expert degree. His game IQ is at an elite level, and he has the mechanical skills to back it up as well. Technoblade secured a ranking on this list with his win in a $100,000 prize dueling competition against Dream in various patches of Minecraft.

Ratings:

Progression: 7

PvP: 10

Game IQ: 10

Overall Score: 27

#3 Illumina

Illuminia is a true master when it comes to speedrunning. He has superb Minecraft skills, and frankly, the records to prove it, boasting six Minecraft speedrunning titles in the Java category. This is a player that not only deserves their place in this ranking, but is someone to look out for, as he is always improving and getting better. As discussed in this article, Illuminia has a strong chance of dominating the Minecraft speedrunning leaderboards for patch 1.17.

Ratings:

Progression: 10

PvP: 6

Game IQ: 9

Overall Score: 25

#4 Fruitberries

Fruitberries asserted himself as a household name in the Minecraft community with his exceptional performance in the 11th Minecraft Championship. He ranked as the second overall player, and came in the top 5 across a majority of the categories, including in first place at "To Get To The Other Side". These accolades, along with his speedrunning ability, mean that Fruitberries deserves a spot on this list.

Ratings:

Progression: 9

PvP: 8

Game IQ: 8

Overall Score: 25

#5 CaptainSparklez

Despite being known primarily for his Minecraft music and parody videos, CaptainSparklez is still a talented Minecraft player in his own right. CaptainSparklez has been a long time player of Minecraft, having produced his very first YouTube video about the game way back in 2010. He was even featured in Minecraft: Story Mode, where he voiced and appeared as a minor character.

He may be a bit past his prime, but over the past year, he has been working on sharpening his Minecraft skills to bring them back to the elite level they wereonce at.

Ratings:

Progression: 6

PvP: 5

Game IQ: 7

Overall Score: 19