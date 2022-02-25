How to find an Ancient City in Minecraft 1.19?

Since the release of the Minecraft 1.19 snapshot, Java Edition players from all around the world have jumped into the game to explore the Ancient City, Deep Dark Biome and the Warden.

This has been long-awaited since the Caves and Cliffs update. Mojang purposely delayed the Deep Dark update as they wanted to make it much more detailed and fun for the players.

Ancient City is the newest structure that has been added to this snapshot. It is a part of the Deep Dark biome that will generate in the deepest depths of the overworld.

It is an extremely dangerous place to be, where the Warden can spawn as soon as sculk shrieker blocks are triggered. Those who want to find this mysterious structure need to dig deep.

Ways to find an Ancient City in Minecraft 1.19

How to find it in Survival Mode

If a player wants a true experience of finding the Ancient City in Minecraft 1.19, they can jump into the snapshot in survival mode to manually find it by going deep down in the caves.

First, players need to have fully enchanted netherite gear, be it armor or weapons, this will ensure that they don't die instantly from the terrifying beast. When they venture down to the caves, they must always look out for two pieces of information: Biome and Y levels.

Look for deep dark biome and Y level -41 (Image via Minecraft)

By pressing 'F3' on their keyboards, players can see at what Y level they are on and in which biome they are. They must always look for 'deep_dark' biome that can be scattered all around the caves in Minecraft 1.19 after a certain Y level.

As soon as they find the biome, they must head down to Y level -41. This is essentially the ground level of the structure.

Finally, players can start digging around at a particular Y level and biome to eventually find the Ancient City. The structure's total height is from Y level -11 to -41.

How to find it in Creative Mode

Locate command to find the structure (Image via Mojang)

For those who simply want to explore the new features and structures of Minecraft 1.19, they can switch to creative mode and teleport themselves directly to the structure coordinates.

To use the teleport command, players need to first locate the structure. They can type '/locate ancient_city' in the chat to get the coordinates for the structure. They can then further type '/teleport @a' then click on the coordinates to teleport directly to the structure.

