Nmplol hilariously compliments his girlfriend Malena's "s*xy feet" in front of her mom

Nick "Nmplol" is a popular Twitch streamer who streams most days with his long-time girlfriend Malena Tudi, who moved from Norway to come live in America. On top of being a successful streamer, Nmplol is also a member of the wildly popular streamer organization One True King (OTK), a group that features many of the top streamers on Twitch like Mizkif, Asmongold, Esfand, and many more.

Over the last few days, Malena's family has been visiting them in Austin, Texas, with her mom quickly becoming a fan favorite. They affectionately refer to her as "Mama Tudi," and while she has been on the streams, Nick has taken as many chances as he can to make awkward jokes that would leave Malena speechless.

Nmplol compliments Malena's feet in front of her mom

During their latest stream, the group was all in the kitchen making food when Mama Tudi asked Malena if she could say something nice about her boyfriend, to which she quickly responded with a no.

"Can you say something nice about Nick? I can." / "No, no, no. Lets not play this game."

After failing to get Malena to say anything nice about the streamer, she then tried the same question on Nick, asking if he could say something nice about his girlfriend.

"This game is so fun! Can you say something nice about Malena?"

Nick gladly obliged, listing off some nice compliments about his long-time partner, however, he ended it with a very strange one that certainly should never be said out loud, even more so with her mom standing in the same room.

As he started listing off the compliments, Malena took a spoon with a small piece of meat on it and started to aim it at Nick, getting ready to launch the food at him.

"Yeah! She's funny, she's smart, she's beautiful, she has s*xy feet."

After taking a moment to process what he had just said, Malena gave a very shocked expression and catapulted the meat at Nick, quickly moving towards him while exclaiming her disbelief that he just said something so outrageous in front of her mom.

As she tried to get close to him, Nick kept circling around the kitchen, asking what he had done wrong in a joking manner, obviously aware of the strange comment he had made.

"No you did not! No you did not! Stop with that! That's disgusting!" / "What? What? I didn't even say anything wrong."

Some users on Reddit shared their reactions to the clip, with a few saying they love Malena's family in recent streams.

With fans loving the Tudi family's appearance on Nmplol's latest streams, it seems like more moments like this may happen the next time they visit.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul