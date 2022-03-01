Twitch streamer Nmplol hilariously runs off camera to "make sweet love" to his girlfriend, returns one minute later

During his latest stream of Lost Ark, Nmplol hilariously claimed that he would "make sweet love" to his girlfriend Malena if he obtained an item with a ten-percent drop rate.

Nick "Nmplol" is a popular Twitch streamer who is a part of the streamer organization One True King (OTK). He streams regularly with other members of the organization as well as his girlfriend Malena.

One of the games he has been playing lately is the new free-to-play MMO action RPG called Lost Ark, spending hours grinding to get better gear nearly every day.

"I will end stream and make sweet love to Malena": Nmplol hilariously reacts to crafting gear in Lost Ark

During his latest stream of the game, he was attempting to acquire better gear for his character, but was doing so by spending real money to buy the materials needed to craft equipment.

After spending four-hundred and fifty dollars in just under an hour, he had only two pieces of equipment left to get. Before making the next attempt to get his preferred gloves, he told his stream:

"We're almost done guys, we got two more pieces of gear. If we one-shot these gloves, I will end stream and make sweet love to Malena."

After pressing the button to craft the gear, the game played a triumphant tune and showed that Nmplol had successfully got the gloves he wanted. Upon seeing that he was successful, the streamer jumped out of his chair and left the room in a hurry, supposedly making his way to Malena to fulfill his promise.

However, he returned only a minute and a half later, carrying a drink. Once he sat down, he said that there was no need to end the stream, because he had already finished his promise.

"Alright, we don't need to end stream, we already made love. We made love and it was beautiful, so we don't need to end stream. EZ clap."

As visible above, the streamer returned at 1:51:30, a minute and a half after acquiring his preferred gear.

Viewers chime in on Nmplol's incredible reaction

A few members of Reddit reacted to the clip, with one person clarifying the odds of the drop.

While Nmplol is renowned for his impeccable humor and antics, the streamer left his fans in splits with this hilarious reaction.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul