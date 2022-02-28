Forest’s Minuet in Lost Ark: How to acquire it and what is it used for

Lost Ark’s world of Arkesia is filled with a ton of valuable resources, all of which players will be able to use for a variety of purposes.

Perhaps one of the most sought-after items in the MMO is Forest’s Minuet, which is a Sheet Music Song that players will require if they want to progress further into the game. The song is required primarily for two purposes, one is to complete the “Whispering Minuet” Daily Quest, which is one of Una’s Tasks, while the other is to help remove the giant vines that are blocking an area in the Lakebar zone, which houses two Mokoko Seeds.

Lost Ark @playlostark



Make sure to claim them within the time period, 2/19 11:59AM PT (2/20, 7:59AM UTC) - 3/1 11:59PM PT (3/2 at 7:59PM UTC) We've got a special gift to commemorate #LaunchArk Make sure to claim them within the time period, 2/19 11:59AM PT (2/20, 7:59AM UTC) - 3/1 11:59PM PT (3/2 at 7:59PM UTC) We've got a special gift to commemorate #LaunchArk! Make sure to claim them within the time period, 2/19 11:59AM PT (2/20, 7:59AM UTC) - 3/1 11:59PM PT (3/2 at 7:59PM UTC) https://t.co/dgS8Ab9xlS

Clearly, it is no surprise why so many players have been looking to get their hands on this highly-coveted item.

However, getting Forest’s Minuet is a rather complicated task, and many community members have found it difficult to get it. But today’s guide will try to help out a bit and hopefully make the process of getting the item significantly easier.

Obtaining Forest’s Minuet in Lost Ark

To get Forest’s Minuet in Lost Ark, players will first need to fulfill certain prerequisites before they are eligible to even do quests for the item. The pre-requisites being:

For the first requirement, players must progress to a certain in the game’s narrative where they have unlocked the ability to sail the seas of Arkesi, which happens right after the “Set Sail” questline. As this is locked behind a particular progression milestone, fans will not be eligible to directly get their hands on Forest’s Minuet as soon as the game starts.

The second requirement is to collect the Song of Resonance, which is another Sheet Music Piece, which players will be able to buy for 16,500 Pirate Coins from Igran, a merchant on the ship’s deck in Peyto. Another way of acquiring the item is to complete the quests on Freedom Isle and Blackfang Den, which will automatically reward the adventurer with the song.

The final requisite will be to hit level 50, as the purple quest that will lead to the Forest’s Minuet will not be available to players before that.

Lost Ark @playlostark Launch Celebration Gift

🛍️ Bonus Founder’s Packs Items

Galatur Server Compensation



See all info for player grants and how to claim them!

bit.ly/3gQovxD Launch Celebration Gift🛍️ Bonus Founder’s Packs ItemsGalatur Server CompensationSee all info for player grants and how to claim them! 🎁 Launch Celebration Gift🛍️ Bonus Founder’s Packs Items📍Galatur Server CompensationSee all info for player grants and how to claim them!📌bit.ly/3gQovxD https://t.co/k4UEqoPrmd

After meeting all the requisites, Lost Ark players will now be eligible to finally get their hands on Forest’s Minuet. In order to obtain the item, adventurers will need to:

Travel to Lullaby Island, which is tied to a time-gated Admission Period, so it’s important that players frequently check the in-game schedule before they embark on the quest.

Upon reaching the Island, they will need to begin the "The Forest Where Fairies Sing" mission by interacting with Traveler Eclipse.

The quest will make adventurers interact with invisible singing fairies, and they will need to answer the NPC with the correct diologue options.

The dialogue options for the first fairy is: 1 - 1 - 2

The dialogue options for the second fairy is: 2 - 2 - 1 - 1

The dialogue option for the third fairy is: 1 - 1 - 2 - 2 - 1 - 1

After completing the dialogues in the correct order, players will be made to participate in a repeatable Co-op Quest that will make them collect 3 Voice of the Forest items. This will require the use of the Song of Resonance.

Once three Voices of the Forest are collected, adventurers can make their way back to the invisible fairies, who will exchange the items for a Forest’s Minuet Song.

Edited by Atul S