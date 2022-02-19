Every Gray Hammer Mokoko seed location in Lost Ark

Lost Ark has an entire compendium dedicated to various elements of Arkesia, known as the "Adventurer’s Tome." A staggering amount of collectibles are available in Lost Ark, and chances are guaranteed you’ll come across a few without trying.

One kind of collectible is "Mokoko Seeds." They aren’t as easily found as other rare items, considering some can even be hidden outside the known bounds of the area. Each area is bound to have a few secret Mokoko Seeds.

In the case of Gray Hammer, you will find as many as 12 Mokoko Seeds. They are scattered from start to end, so keep your eyes peeled for them. Here are the locations for the Mokoko Seeds in Gray Hammer.

Lost Ark: The location of every Mokoko Seed in Gray Hammer

The first Mokoko Seed player will find in Lost Ark’s Gray Hammer is roughly a third of the way into the cave. Players will see two braziers next to a doorway. Just before they pass them, on the right is scaffolding and some netting.

Right next to the brazier on the right is the Mokoko Seed. Players must pass the doorway with the braziers and follow the path until they see a small break on the right.

They'll see barrels and several enemies that must be defeated. Hug the wall to the right of the barrels for a hidden pathway. Grab the two Mokoko Seeds next to the altar and take the lantern off the altar. It’s needed to find two more Mokoko Seeds.

You’ll need the lantern from the alter (Image via WoW Quests/YouTube)

With the lantern, head back and pass through the doorway with the braziers again. There will be more scaffolding and barrels on the opposite wall where players found the first Mokoko Seed. Break them and hug the wall it was guarding for another secret area.

Follow the hidden path; the first Mokoko Seed is on the left. Put the lantern down on the altar nearby. It produces a golden bridge to cross. The second Mokoko Seed is on the stone altar atop the stone platform in Lost Ark.

Some seeds are in plain sight in Lost Ark (Image via WoW Quests/YouTube)

Players must make way through Gray Hammer but not cross over to the second half of the map. They'll see four green-glowing obelisks. There’s another Mokoko Seed next to the lit brazier.

Now follow the path to the second half of the map, but don’t cross yet. Instead, go behind the two minecarts. There is another hidden Mokoko Seed. Go ahead and use the minecarts now.

Don't miss the seed by the bridge (Image via WoW Quests/YouTube)

Before you continue, double back to the broken bridge behind. Players will see the Mokoko Seed sticking out of the ground. Move onto the first large, open area in Gray Hammer.

There’s a wooden cage at the northern wall. Break the cage. Behind the rubble is another Mokoko Seed. Now move onto the second large, open area.

Three more seeds before you leave (Image via WoW Quests/YouTube)

Another Mokoko Seed is next to the wooden barrel at the northern cliff. As players move to the third large, open area, they must break to the right for the 11th Mokoko Seed.

They should then enter the final open area. There's a set of broken doors on the very north tip of the map. Walk into the doorway as far as possible for the 12th and final Gray Hammer Mokoko Seed. And that concludes every Mokoko Seed for the Gray Hammer area of Lost Ark.

