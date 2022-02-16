Lost Ark Rambutan Orchard's secret area: Where to find

Lost Ark is filled to the brim with content. There are multiple continents to visit, raids to participate in, and various collectibles to find. There are also a staggering number of quests to complete.

Many of the quests are placed in plain sight, but several are entirely hidden from the player, for example, the Rambutan Orchard’s secret area. The quest objective states, “Go to the secret area in the Rambutan Orchard” and very little else.

The confusion comes from some slightly misleading text, such as “Rambutan Orchard is near the northeast side.” Here’s where players are supposed to look for Rambutan Orchard’s secret area.

Lost Ark: Where to find Rambutan Orchard’s secret area

To start the quest that sends players searching for Rambutan Orchard’s secret area, they will need to loot the key to the orchard warehouse of Simus. Kill the Twisted Rambutan Tree in the Flowering Orchard to loot the key. Afterward, open inventory, select the item and unlock the secret quest to find the shed in Lost Ark.

If players are no longer in the Flowering Orchard, they can make their way to Sien Inn. They should open their maps and head slightly southeast to Rambutan Orchard. The large area is the exact location they originally found the key. On the map, the Rambutan Orchard is just above “Sunbright Hill.”

Travel to Rambutan Orchard (Image via EternityInGaming/YouTube)

Run to the very northern edge of the map in Lost Ark. There should be a small path that leads down to a shed. It is nestled between two stone walls and a roof covered by moss. In front of the door, there will be a glowing quest marker.

Players should head inside to find an almost empty room. To complete the quest objective, interact with the workbench nearby. Players need to select the quest from their journal to complete Rambutan Orchard’s Secret. For the hard work, players will claim:

18,522 XP

720 Roster XP

2,950 Silver

100x Adept Healing Potion

Eagle Ring

350x Providence Stone

There is a companion quest of sorts that sends players finding another secret orchard known as Dalian Orchard's secret area in the same general location.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha