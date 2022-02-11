What level does PvP unlock in Lost Ark?

Player versus player (PvP) combat in Lost Ark is something lots of users are looking forward to. With the game finally releasing in the United States on February 11, the urge for some gamers is to get right into the fray.

Luckily for them, the level to get into PvP is not all that hard to obtain. And once players meet the minimum requirement, they can battle to their heart's content.

Player versus player combat in Lost Ark is available in both 1v1 and 3v3 arena modes

Users can participate in player versus player combat upon reaching level 26. They can partake in a few different kinds of combat once they reach the minimum level.

Gamers should be able to try their luck in one-on-one battles or have teams of three go at one another. Hence, there is always something new to learn and strategies to optimize in PvP within Lost Ark.

Players should pick up as many quests as possible to quickly reach the minimum level required for PvP.

Progressing through quests will help players quickly reach the level required to participate in PvP within Lost Ark (Image via Smilegate)

The best way for users to level up in Lost Ark is to pick up as many quests as they can and complete them as soon as possible. Following the main questline will help them progress quickly through the levels.

Not only will quests help obtain experience and gear, but they will help players gamers hone their skills and learn how to play their class as they prepare to participate in PvP battles.

Take heed, as PvE builds are not the same as PvP

Player versus environment (PVE) builds are generally created to deal with monsters in large groups and are not catered to dispatching others. Therefore, users will want to look up guides to find the most effective player versus player (PVP) build to ensure their success in the newly unlocked mode.

Certain classes may fare better than others in specific scenarios as well.

Do not lose hope after facing defeat in PvP combat

Players should not give up when learning how their class functions in PvP (Image via Smilegate)

Player versus player combat is much different than player versus environment. For one, users are going to react much differently than monsters will. They will not stand there and take someone's attacks and will often move around much more aggressively.

Also Read Article Continues below

For this reason, PvP combat is a learned skill. It can take time to improve. With a lot of practice, gamers will gain the skills to succeed in PvP.

Edited by Ravi Iyer