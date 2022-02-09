What is the level cap in Lost Ark?

Lost Ark will finally bring its MMO experience to Europe and North America on February 11, 2022.

A Closed Beta was available for players to test out various features to ensure everything would be running smoothly for its launch. The Closed Beta saw several players reach the level cap with their characters.

At the time, the level cap was 55. Now, just before the game's official release, the developers have announced the level cap will increase by five. Players can now reach the maximum level of 60.

The level cap in Lost Ark is 60

Games with longevity, mostly those in the massively multiplayer online roleplaying game genre, often increase the level cap years down the line. This may happen with Lost Ark, but for now level 60 is as high as one can go.

In the Korean and Russian versions of the game that are already fully launched, the level cap has been established at 60. The launch in EU and NA will see the cap matched, moving up from 50 in the Alpha and 55 in the Beta.

The game is centered around PvE (Player vs. Environment) and exploration. There are PvP elements in it, but the majority of the time will involve players looking to level up by doing PvE quests.

The goal, at first, will be for players to reach level 50. Once level 50 is earned, every level after will provide them with an additional skill point. Skill points allow players to unlock additional abilities for their character to use.

During the Beta period, a Lost Ark Powerpass was available and is assumed to be an option once the game reaches its full release. The Powerpass is an optional way to fast track the leveling process.

Lost Ark @playlostark Update to today's patch notes:



When the player completes Ealyn’s Gift from North Vern, a single Vern Power Pass Token will be provided via in-game mail.



After using the first Power Pass, a second Power Pass will be granted to players via in-game mail.



Once players complete the Main Quest, they will receive a Powerpass Token in their in-game mail. Normal characters begin at level 10, but using the Powerpass will open up the Adventurer's Path quest.

This quest will take players all the way from level 10 to level 50 on a single adventure. If someone is looking to meet the level cap quickly for a second character after the game launches, that is the way to do it.

