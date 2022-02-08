Lost Ark Powerpass guide: How to acquire and use the leveling boost

The MMORPG Lost Ark has seen an unprecedented level of success in South Korea since its release in 2019. With the game finally opening its doors to Western gamers, many are quite curious about what some of the features in the game do and stand for.

One of the more popular questions amongst the new Lost Ark community members inquiries about the pass' features and use.

Lost Ark @playlostark



From deciding on the music, lore, classes, creating the Tripod System for customization, a sneak peek at some future content, and more!



Watch here!

⚔️ Lost Ark director, Keum Kang Sun, takes you inside the world of Arkesia.From deciding on the music, lore, classes, creating the Tripod System for customization, a sneak peek at some future content, and more!Watch here!⚔️ bit.ly/360lMzz Lost Ark director, Keum Kang Sun, takes you inside the world of Arkesia. From deciding on the music, lore, classes, creating the Tripod System for customization, a sneak peek at some future content, and more!Watch here!⚔️ bit.ly/360lMzz https://t.co/VuYP6xF9wE

To explain it, Powerpass is the game’s way of making new character-grind significantly easier for players. When players start a new alternate character on the server, the pass will help them boost the new character's level to 50.

Lost Ark @playlostark DAYS TO



You wont be a stranger to boss encounters and @ToweltheTank covers two of them DAYS TO #LAUNCHARK You wont be a stranger to boss encounters and @ToweltheTank covers two of them 2️⃣ DAYS TO #LAUNCHARK!You wont be a stranger to boss encounters and @ToweltheTank covers two of them 💪 https://t.co/HtgdMdvCND

This makes creating and leveling new characters significantly easier and allows players a good deal of freedom to experiment with new classes without investing hours upon hours of grind every time they start a different character.

The official Steam notes state that the Powerpass “is to aid fast progression for alt characters so that the users can enjoy the contents with the various classes.”

How to get Powerpass in Lost Ark?

It’s not too difficult for players to get their hands on Powerpass, so to avail them, follow the steps below:

Step 1: To start, Lost Ark players will not be eligible to get a Powerpass before completing the main quest, Ealyn’s Gift. So that’s the first thing that they will need to do.

Step 2: Upon completing the quest, players will automatically get an in-game mail containing the Powerpass. Players will need to click on it and redeem it.

Step 3: After heading back to the main menu screen, they will see it reflected in their profile.

How to use the Powerpass

Using Powerpass is as simple as acquiring them:

Step 1: Select the characters they want to boost with.

Step 2: Players will need to click on the yellow button present at the bottom of their screen. They will then need to use the Powerpass.

Step 3: After using the Powerpass, players will be required to use their new character to complete the “Adventurer’s Path” quest, which will span over levels 10 – 50.

Step 4: The character will automatically be equipped with all the gear needed for endgame content upon completing the quest.

Also Read Article Continues below

It’s important to note that players will need to complete the “Adventurer’s Path” quest completely for the Powerpass to work as intended.

Edited by Srijan Sen