Every playable class in Lost Ark

Korean MMORPG Lost Ark is finally making its way to the west and will have an assortment of classes.

MMO fans will have a field day with class selection when the game fully launches. There are five total classes that will be available to choose from at the beginning.

When players finish the tutorial and reach level 10, advanced classes can be chosen. Each class in Lost Ark has at least two advanced classes with some having up to four to choose from.

All available classes in Lost Ark

A look at some of the classes (Image via Smilegate)

The five playable classes in Lost Ark are:

Assassin

Gunner

Mage

Martial Artist

Warrior

Each of them will have their own role in battle and special skills to utilize. These five classes are simply the base classes, however. Each is an umbrella with several advanced classes players can select.

All advanced classes in Lost Ark

The advanced classes for Warriors (Image via Smilegate)

Players can choose an advanced class to move further into the story when level 10 has been achieved. This opens the door for more specialized combat roles and even further customization of your character.

Assassin

Deathblade : This advanced class sees the Assassin wild three swords alongside the power of chaos. It involves fast-paced combos that overpowers enemies.

: This advanced class sees the Assassin wild three swords alongside the power of chaos. It involves fast-paced combos that overpowers enemies. Shadowhunter: Shadowhunters can shapeshift into demons and receive increased health and movement speed.

Gunner

Artillerist : This class uses massive firepower to blast enemies while being hard to take down with heavy armor.

: This class uses massive firepower to blast enemies while being hard to take down with heavy armor. Deadeye : The Deadeye arsenal includes a double handgun, shotgun, and rifle along with incredible accuracy.

: The Deadeye arsenal includes a double handgun, shotgun, and rifle along with incredible accuracy. Gunslinger : Gunslingers have a gun for every occasion and are deadly at any range. They are able to unload a flurry of shots in seconds.

: Gunslingers have a gun for every occasion and are deadly at any range. They are able to unload a flurry of shots in seconds. Sharpshooter: This advanced class in Lost Ark are ranged attackers. They have high survivability and agility, alongside stealth to exploit the enemy's weaknesses.

Mage

Bard : Bards will heal their allies with the power of music or devastate enemis with a chorus of pain.

: Bards will heal their allies with the power of music or devastate enemis with a chorus of pain. Sorceress: The Sorceress advanced class uses powerful magic to deal area damage. This helps against multiple enemies on the battlefield.

Martial Artist

Scrapper : The Scrapper advanced class in Lost Ark is armed with a heavy gauntlet. They are well-balanced and can deliver nonstop destruction.

: The Scrapper advanced class in Lost Ark is armed with a heavy gauntlet. They are well-balanced and can deliver nonstop destruction. Soulfist : This class switches between melee and ranged attacks. It has a special energy known as Adamance that can be imbued into abilities or help them survive a fight.

: This class switches between melee and ranged attacks. It has a special energy known as Adamance that can be imbued into abilities or help them survive a fight. Striker : Strikers are said to attack enemies like a strong wind. Physical skills and fast movement are the focus.

: Strikers are said to attack enemies like a strong wind. Physical skills and fast movement are the focus. Wardancer: Quick strikes infused with elemental power will unleash brutal attacks if one chooses the path of the Wardancer.

Warrior

Berserker : Berserkers are powerful warriors that deal high damage. With their burst mode, they are seemingly unstoppable.

: Berserkers are powerful warriors that deal high damage. With their burst mode, they are seemingly unstoppable. Gunlancer : This defensive class comes with a shield to protect allies and soak up damage, opening up others to attack.

: This defensive class comes with a shield to protect allies and soak up damage, opening up others to attack. Paladin: Paladins can channel the power of the Gods into offensive and defensive abilities. They can use those powers to support their allies or crush their enemies.

