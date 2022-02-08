The Lost Ark early access release date for all platforms, Founders Packs, and more

Lost Ark is the latest MMORPG to hit the western shores of video gaming and it has already garnered a massive amount of hype in the gaming community.

Unlike many launches in 2022, Lost Ark is not a new game as it has existed since 2019. Developed jointly by Tripod Studios and Smilegate RPG, the game is being brought to the western audience by Amazon Games. The game has been a hit since its origin and has several rewards in the time being.

The western launch of Lost Ark is scheduled for February 11 and the game is completely free-to-play. There is even a bonus early-access window for those who have invested in a founder's pack. Without knowing the minute details, owners of the Founders packs could miss out on potential golden hours in which they can enjoy the game before others.

All important details of Lost Ark's early access period

Release date and time

For players who buy any of the Founder's Packs, they will get a 72-hour exclusive window to play the full game compared to non-owners. The pre-load phase for early access has already begun on February 7. aStarting February 8, all founder's pack owners will be able to enjoy the early access period of Lost Ark.

Below are the different times based on the timezones when the early access servers will open up for every founder's pack owner:

5 PM UTC

5 PM GMT

6 PM CET

2 PM Brazil/Argentina ST

4 AM AEDT

9 AM PST

The Founder's Pack is available in three variants with each variant coming with different skins and additional goodies. The game is only available to PC players and isn't available on consoles. The game is available on the game's official website and Steam.

A look at the different Founders packs of Lost Ark

Bronze Founders Pack - $14.99

Head Start – Three days’ head start at the launch of the game.

Founder’s Exclusive Pet – Exclusive pet to collect loot.

30 Day Crystalline Aura.

Founder’s Title – An exclusive in-game title for people who purchased the Founder’s Pack.

Silver Founders Pack - $24.99

Head Start – Three days’ head start at the launch of the game.

Founder’s Exclusive Pet – An exclusive pet to help collect loot.

30 Day Crystalline Aura.

Founder’s Title – An exclusive in-game title for people who purchased the Founder’s Pack.

1,000 Royal Crystals.

Silver Supply Crate.

Gold Founders Pack - $49.99

Head Start – Three days’ head start at the launch of the game.

Founder’s Exclusive Pet – An exclusive pet to help collect loot.

30 Day Crystalline Aura.

Founder’s Title – An exclusive in-game title for people who purchased the Founder’s Pack.

Silver Supply Crate.

4,000 Royal Crystals.

Gold Supply Crate.

Founder’s Exclusive Avatar.

Character Expansion Slot.

Platinum Founders Pack - $99.99

Head Start – Three days’ head start at the launch of the game.

Founder’s Exclusive Pet – an exclusive pet to help collect loot.

30 Day Crystalline Aura.

Founder’s Title – An exclusive in-game title for people who purchased the Founder’s Pack.

Silver Supply Crate.

7,000 Royal Crystals.

Platinum Supply Crate.

Founder’s Exclusive Avatar.

Equipment Crate.

Tool Chest.

Ascent Chest.

Founder's exclusive mount.

Platinum welcome crate.

While all Lost Ark's Founders Packs come with three days of early access, the Gold pack definitely has the best value for money. Bronze pack is ideal for those who just want an early-access period, while the Platinum pack is meant only for those who plan to invest a lot of time in Lost Ark.

