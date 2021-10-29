Amazon Prime Gaming’s November lineup includes Control Ultimate Edition and other free games, here is how to claim them

Amazon Prime Gaming is giving away top-tier titles including, Control Ultimate Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider and Dragon Age Inquisition.

Amazon Prime, the annual subscription service, provides customers with free delivery for Amazon Marketplace, the video streaming platform Amazon Prime Videos, music streaming platform Amazon Prime Music, bonuses and free games through Amazon Prime Gaming, and a monthly Twitch Sub.

Amazon Prime Gaming's offering for November includes some heavy hitters like Control Ultimate Edition and Rise of the Tomb Raider.

Amazon Prime Gaming November free games include Control Ultimate Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and Dragon Age Inquisition

Amazon Prime Gaming is offering some really strong titles as part of its November offering. Aside from the magnificent RPG Dragon Age Inquisition by Bioware and the Ultimate Edition of the 2019 action-adventure thriller hit Control, Amazon Prime Gaming is also offering Rise of the Tomb Raider.

Rise of the Tomb Raider, the second installment of the Tomb Raider Survivor Trilogy (Tomb Raider, Rise of The Tomb Raider, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider), is being offered as a larger celebration of the 25th anniversary of the series.

The Titles included in Amazon Prime Gaming November 2021 are as follows,

Dragon Age: Inquisition

Control Ultimate Edition

Rise Of the Tomb Raider

Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos

Liberated

Puzzle Agent 2

Demon Hunter 2

Brakes Are for Losers

Secret Files: Sam Peters

How to claim Amazon Prime Gaming free games

Amazon Prime Gaming free games are included with Amazon Prime membership. If a player doesn’t have an Amazon Prime membership, he can also sign up for a free trial. To claim free games, follow the steps below:

Go to Prime Gaming. Select Games and Loot. Select the offer the player wishes to claim. Follow the offer's unique instructions.

It should be noted that even though Amazon Prime is available in many countries, Prime Gaming is not.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha