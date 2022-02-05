Upcoming Steam installation size update will also help Steam Deck owners

A quality-of-life change is coming to Steam, and though it may not seem like much, it could be an absolute game-changer for many. This includes the upcoming Steam Deck owners, who will have a finite amount of space on their devices.

The update will tell users how much space a game takes upon their hard drive before installing the game. That way, they will be better prepared for what they can play.

Hard drive space is premium currency for modern Steam games

64GB is not enough space for Valve's handheld console, but if that is what a user has, quite a few games are going to be out of reach. So this update, currently in beta testing, will be a crucial feature. There is no release date for the update yet, but it could drop right around February 25, when the Valve handheld console will launch.

Even on PCs, this could be important, so players will quickly know what they have room for on their hard drives and what they will not. Games are getting bigger and bigger, so the need for more hard drive space becomes essential.

This feature is already available for users in the Beta Client Program, but for everyone else, it’s going to be a few weeks before this feature launches still likely. This is a game-changing update, even if it doesn’t seem like much.

Not every PC user has three or four hard drives to store games, and the upcoming Valve handheld has a minimal amount of space, depending on which version you bought. The Steam Deck does come with a microSD storage slot to expand its storage potential.

But with the increasing storage requirements for modern games, it could still ultimately become a problem. That’s why this update is such a major, important one.

With limited hard drive space, knowing what can and cannot be installed easily is important (Image via Valve)

For those interested in joining the Beta Client Program, it’s elementary.

How to Join Beta Client Program

Enter Settings

Click the Account Tab

Click the Change button

Select “Steam beta”

Download update when it triggers

Restart the client

The release date for this feature is not available, but it's a great idea and will undoubtedly help users with an unmistakable picture of how much space a game will need to play on either platform.

