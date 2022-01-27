×
Valve’s Steam Deck official release date revealed, order rollout starts soon

The Deck launches February 25, 2022 (Image by Valve)
Suryadeepto Sengupta
Modified Jan 27, 2022 12:36 PM IST
Valve has officially confirmed the release date of its highly anticipated handheld gaming device, the Steam Deck. Valve’s Steam is the biggest PC gaming platform. From the latest AAA titles to indie games with a cult following, Steam has built up a massive library over the years.

Valve’s Steam Deck is a handheld gaming PC that promises to bring the entire Steam library into players' hands. Calling the hype for Deck high with such amazing promises is an understatement.

In a recent blog post, Valve officially announced the release date of the Deck along with order confirmation details and a review embargo for the device.

Valve’s Steam Deck launches on February 25

After its initial delay from late 2021 to early 2022, Valve has officially confirmed the release date of Steam Deck. Anyone who pre-booked a Deck will be receiving an email confirming the order. It will be sent to the email associated with the Steam account.

Customers will have a window of three days (72-hours) to confirm the order. The previously paid $5 will be adjusted in the final amount, including shipping. Following a pre-booking order, the emails will be sent at 10:00 am (PST) on February 25.

Customers will be receiving their Deck starting February 28. Valve also stated that press access to the Deck will be starting soon, with the review embargo lifted on February 25.

What is the Deck?

Valve’s Steam Deck runs SteamOS, a Linux-based operating system that runs the titles using Proton. Valve has also started to categorize the entirety of the Steam library into three distinct categories ranging from Verified to Playable to Unsupported.

There are three versions of the Deck, with the only storage being the differentiating factor. The three versions of the device are priced as follows:

  • $399 (64 GB)
  • $529 (256 GB)
  • $649 (512 GB)

It should also be noted that the top-end 512 GB version comes with a laser-etched anti-glair screen. The specifications of the Deck is as follows:

  • CPU - AMD Zen 2
  • Core count - 4-core/8-thread
  • CPU clock speed - 2.4–3.5GHz
  • GPU - AMD RDNA 2
  • GPU Compute Units - 8
  • GPU clock speed - 1–1.6GHz
  • RAM - 6GB LPDDR5 @ 5,500MT/s 32-bit quad-channel
  • Storage - 64GB eMMC / 256GB NVMe SSD / 512GB NVMe SSD
  • Display - 7-inch LCD touchscreen
  • Resolution - 1280 x 800
  • Refresh rate - 60Hz
  • Audio- Stereo speakers, 3.5mm jack, dual mics, USB Type-C/Bluetooth
  • Connectivity - Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C with DisplayPort 1.4 support
  • Battery - 40Whr
  • Size - 11.7 x 4.6 x 1.8-inch (298 x 117 x 49mm)
  • Weight Approximately - 1.47 lbs (669 grams)

Steam Deck launches on February 25, 2022.

Edited by Srijan Sen
