All Steam Deck verified and playable games so far

Steam Deck is still slated to start shipping in February 2022. Naturally, Valve is doing a lot of work behind-the-scenes to ensure a smooth experience for the first batch of handheld device users.

In October, Valve announced its Steam Deck Verified initiative, saying it had begun examining Steam’s entire catalog to create a new compatibility rating system - rating games as Verified, Playable, Unsupported, or Unknown - that would provide Deck users with a simple way to see how games would run on their system.

In order to be granted a Verified rating - which signifies full compatibility with the Deck - a game must meet four requirements:

All functionality must be accessible when using the machine's default controller configuration

Steam Deck controller icons must be shown in-game

Interface text must be legible on the display screen

The default graphics configuration must perform well

Out of the 86 games tested for Steam Deck compatibility, 42 are verified, others are playable

While verified games are rated to be running on the Deck perfectly, games passing the test with a playable rating are missing a minor feature or two.

For example, Valheim is noted as sometimes showing mouse, keyboard, or non-Steam Deck controller icons during play. In the case of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, "some in-game text may be small and difficult to read."

Out of the five unsupported titles, four make use of VR headsets. Naturally, they are not compatible with the Deck. One oddity lies here with Persona 4 Golden - which does not run natively on SteamOS - and Valve noted that they are still working on adding Steam Deck support for the game.

Verified games

Aliens: Fireteam Elite

APE OUT

Castle Crashers

Celeste

Circuit Superstar

Cuphead

DARK SOULS II: Scholar of the First Sin

DARK SOULS III

DEATH STRANDING

Death's Door

Dishonored

FINAL FANTASY

Ghostrunner

Guacamelee! 2

Gunfire Reborn

Hades

Hollow Knight

HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED

Into the Breach

Mad Max

Manifold Garden

Mark of the Ninja: Remastered

NieR:Automata

Noita

Portal 2

Psychonauts 2

RAD

Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth

Remnant: From the Ashes

Risk of Rain

Rogue Legacy

Sable

SCARLET NEXUS

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Super Mega Baseball 3

Tetris Effect: Connected

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth

The Messenger

Total War: WARHAMMER II

Tunche

Webbed

Playable games

Among Trees

Black Skylands

BRAVELY DEFAULT II

Cats in Time

Cookie Clicker

Crypt of the NecroDancer

Dyson Sphere Program

Factorio

Farming Simulator 19

Inscryption

Plants vs. Zombies: Game of the Year

RimWorld

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Season of Mystery : The Cherry Blossom Murders

Slay the Spire

Stormworks: Build and Rescue

Subnautica

Swords of Legends Online

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Tomb Raider

Tribes of Midgard 2

Valheim

War Thunder

Unsupported games

Arizona Sunshine

Budget Cuts

Job Simulator

Persona 4 Golden

theBlu

