All Steam Deck verified and playable games so far

Steam Deck is still slated to start shipping in February 2022. Naturally, Valve is doing a lot of work behind-the-scenes to ensure a smooth experience for the first batch of handheld device users.
In October, Valve announced its Steam Deck Verified initiative, saying it had begun examining Steam’s entire catalog to create a new compatibility rating system - rating games as Verified, Playable, Unsupported, or Unknown - that would provide Deck users with a simple way to see how games would run on their system.
In order to be granted a Verified rating - which signifies full compatibility with the Deck - a game must meet four requirements:
- All functionality must be accessible when using the machine's default controller configuration
- Steam Deck controller icons must be shown in-game
- Interface text must be legible on the display screen
- The default graphics configuration must perform well
Out of the 86 games tested for Steam Deck compatibility, 42 are verified, others are playable
While verified games are rated to be running on the Deck perfectly, games passing the test with a playable rating are missing a minor feature or two.
For example, Valheim is noted as sometimes showing mouse, keyboard, or non-Steam Deck controller icons during play. In the case of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, "some in-game text may be small and difficult to read."
Out of the five unsupported titles, four make use of VR headsets. Naturally, they are not compatible with the Deck. One oddity lies here with Persona 4 Golden - which does not run natively on SteamOS - and Valve noted that they are still working on adding Steam Deck support for the game.
Verified games
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite
- APE OUT
- Castle Crashers
- Celeste
- Circuit Superstar
- Cuphead
- DARK SOULS II: Scholar of the First Sin
- DARK SOULS III
- DEATH STRANDING
- Death's Door
- Dishonored
- FINAL FANTASY
- Ghostrunner
- Guacamelee! 2
- Gunfire Reborn
- Hades
- Hollow Knight
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED
- Into the Breach
- Mad Max
- Manifold Garden
- Mark of the Ninja: Remastered
- NieR:Automata
- Noita
- Portal 2
- Psychonauts 2
- RAD
- Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth
- Remnant: From the Ashes
- Risk of Rain
- Rogue Legacy
- Sable
- SCARLET NEXUS
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Super Mega Baseball 3
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth
- The Messenger
- Total War: WARHAMMER II
- Tunche
- Webbed
Playable games
- Among Trees
- Black Skylands
- BRAVELY DEFAULT II
- Cats in Time
- Cookie Clicker
- Crypt of the NecroDancer
- Dyson Sphere Program
- Factorio
- Farming Simulator 19
- Inscryption
- Plants vs. Zombies: Game of the Year
- RimWorld
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
- Season of Mystery : The Cherry Blossom Murders
- Slay the Spire
- Stormworks: Build and Rescue
- Subnautica
- Swords of Legends Online
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Tomb Raider
- Tribes of Midgard 2
- Valheim
- War Thunder
Unsupported games
- Arizona Sunshine
- Budget Cuts
- Job Simulator
- Persona 4 Golden
- theBlu
