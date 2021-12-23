3 creatures from the Witcher 3: Wild Hunt that appear in season 2 of the Netflix series

The Witcher universe is filled with many creatures, small and big, with powers ranging from magical to murderous. Players will add information about the monsters they face in Witcher 3: Wild Hunt to their bestiary. The book becomes a rich encyclopedia about the creatures in the Witcher world - showcasing how to interact with them and how to defeat them.

The Witcher Netflix series has showcased the beauty of watching Geralt fight these creatures in different biomes. The first season began with an epic fight between Geralt and a kikimora and showcased further creatures like the djinn, the striga, the doppler and the ever-present pesky nekkers.

Any eagle-eyed player will remember their encounter with almost all of these in the world of Witcher 3. One has to be aware of the strengths and weaknesses of the foe they are facing, investigate, prepare for the fight with potions, and finally go on the hunt. This article looks at the creatures that appear in the latest season of The Witcher that also feature in Witcher 3.

Creatures from season 2 of the Netflix series that players of Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will recognize

1) Bruxa

The bestiary in Witcher 3 provides a piece of advice regarding bruxa:

"If you must travel through the woods, steer clear of any places where you can hear several different kinds of birds at once. That sound means you're entering a bruxa's territory and can kiss your life farewell."

The first episode of the latest season introduces the viewers to a bruxa. The bruxa is called Vereena, who had fallen in love with Nivellen. Not only was she drinking his blood, but she had also killed people in the neighboring town. Thus, Geralt was forced to engage and kill her.

Although bruxa is absent in the base game, the Blood and Wine expansion to Witcher 3 brings the Bruxa of Corvo Bianco. The bestriary entry states:

"Fighting it presented Geralt with quite the challenge. Like other bruxae, this one possessed strength and speed far above that of any human, could turn invisible and could attack using a sonic wave."

2) Leshen

These are powerful and ancient forest spirits who would call upon the help of crows or a pack of wolves in the game. The bestiary entry describes the creature as:

"Leshens dwell in dense, primeval woods. Fiercely territorial creatures, they hunt with stealth and cunning as their only companions. They use their inborn magic to control the plants and animals within their territory – and so, when stalking them, half the battle is merely getting near enough to strike. Leshens old enough to earn the appellation "ancient" wield advanced skills and tactics that make them particularly dangerous."

A leshen was mentioned by Eskel when he said he fought a leshen for nearly six hours before cutting off its hand. Sadly, Eskel himself was infected by the leshen and turned into one. Geralt and Ciri later ran into the actual leshen. This one looked slightly different from the ones in the game, with branches going into the ground and tentacles around it.

In Witcher 3, the In the Heart of the Woods contract quest brings the player face to face with an ancient leshen in Skellige. This is an engaging contract in Witcher 3 focussing on the clash between the youth and the old.

The quest is beautifully paced for any player to enjoy. Depending on their choices, they will come across the ancient spirit and choose to slay it.

3) Basilisk

Basilisks featured as the final creatures in season 2 of The Witcher. These are powerful beasts of the draconid species. The beastiary entry for it goes as follows:

"Basilisks love dark, damp places such as cellars, caves and city sewers. They hunt by day, waiting patiently in hiding for their prey to come, then jump out in a flash to unleash a deadly attack."

In the Netflix series, three basilisks showed up at Kaer Morhen and were formidable foes for the witchers to deal with. They caused significant damage and casualties before finally being subdued and killed.

In Witcher 3, players will encounter basilisks several times. Notable quests include Out of the Shadows, when Ciri kills a basilisk that had grabbed the Baron from the top of a tower. In the treasure hunt quest, Dowry, players will find a basilisk guarding a chest and a body.

The game also features a rare silver basilisk (or regulus platinum) in the Blood and Wine expansion. This creature is under the protection of Count Borhis di Salvaress and Geralt has the option to either kill it or let it live.

The world of Witcher 3 is filled with animals, monsters and spirits from the Conjunction. They have their lore and inhabit their own spaces in this world.

With season 3 confirmed, fans of the Witcher universe will hope to see more of these creatures and contracts enacted in the live-action series. It will be interesting to see how other creatures are depicted in the Netflix series.

