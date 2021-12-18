'The Witcher' season 2: Fatherhood suits Geralt of Rivia 

The Witcher season 2 released on Netflix on 17 December 2021 and it's all anyone can talk about lately. Henry Cavill reprised his role as the beloved Geralt of Rivia, a warrior known for his monster hunting skills and his ability to constantly grunt, sigh, and cuss. However, this season, he has undergone a major transformation in terms of his persona.

Created by Laura Schmidt Hissrich, The Witcher revolves around a fictional medieval world with a very Game of Thrones vibe. There are armies, snow-covered forests and battles that destroy lives.

Additionally, there are exciting monsters and spellbinding magic in The Witcher, which is what sets it apart as its own fantasy-drama series.

Also starring in this widely popular video game and novel based show are Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra, Joey Batey, Mimi M. Khayisa, and Kim Bodnia. The Witcher is based on a set of novels and short stories of the same name by Andrzej Sapkowski.

'The Witcher' season 2 synopsis: New developments after the battle of Sodden Hill

The second season of The Witcher picks up after the calamitous battle of Sodden Hill between the Northern Kingdom and the Nilfgaardian armies. Nilfgaard's push north is, however, prevented by Yennefer's sacrifice.

Meanwhile, Geralt and Cirilla finally unite in the forest and the two head towards the Witchers' home base Kaer Morhen. During their stay at Kaer Morhen, The Witcher introduces viewers to a rather heartwarming new element of a non-blood-related and non-traditional family.

Yennefer on the other hand journeys to a lot of places, from the territory of the elves to back home. However, without her magical powers, she is lost and desperate.

The second season of The Witcher largely focuses on Geralt, Cirilla, and Yennefer. However, Cirilla ends up being the heroine this time in many ways. She comes out of her damsel-in-distress predicament and shapes up to be a formidable warrior.

As the season traces the origins and identity of Cirilla, Geralt is tasked with protecting her and it does not turn out to be easy for him.

Nilfgaardians and the Elves join hands whilst politics within the Northern Kingdom stir up some new troubles. Unexpected allies are formed and more people learn the value of capturing Cirilla, leading her and Geralt on new adventures.

Watch season 2 of The Witcher to find out Cirilla's destiny. Will Geralt be able to protect her? And will Yennefer get her powers back?

Geralt and Cirilla: The dynamic father-daughter duo

Who expected the caustic, monster-hunting Witcher would turn out to be a softie who speaks in so many words? Well, Henry Cavill did. He went on record saying Geralt will get more chances to talk in the second season of The Witcher.

This change not only made Cavill seem much more comfortable in the role but also made Geralt infinitely more likable. It also seemed necessary for Geralt's role this season as the guardian of a stubborn daughter who is wanted by many.

The main focus of the season has been piecing together Cirilla's identity, and as her protector and non-biological father, Geralt plays a crucial role in the process. The resulting bond of trust and affection between the two is one to melt the coldest of hearts.

He takes her to his home base, Kaer Morhen, where viewers learn that Cirilla is not all that different from how Geralt was in his childhood. This is where he trains her to protect herself in need. Eventually, the two take on monsters and humans alike, and their dynamic really shines through.

The Witcher's introduction to the protective and vulnerable side of Geralt this season might have lessened the humor and sensual elements, but the father-daughter bond makes up for it.

Safe to say, the second season of The Witcher surpasses the first with its three dimensional portrayal of Geralt and his relationship with Cirilla among other things.

The second season of The Witcher is now available to stream on Netflix. Get comfortable because you might not be able to move for at least a few hours!

