"I've always been a gamer": Henry Cavill reveals interest in starring in a Red Dead Redemption 2 movie

The Witcher star Henry Cavill has been doing promotions for the upcoming season of the Netflix fantasy series based on Andrzej Sapkowski's book series. In a recent interview with The Strait Times, Cavill spoke about being a gamer and how it impacted his role as Geralt in the series.

Henry Cavill revealed:

"I've always been a gamer. My dad introduced me to PC gaming when I was very young and I have memories of playing games with my brother at the dining table."

The 38-year-old British star further added:

"I remember installing games on those large square floppy disks and it taking forever, and loving those as well. So it's been a part of me for a long time."

What did Henry Cavill tease about a potential Red Dead Redemption 2 movie?

Henry spoke with Game Reactor during The Witcher's red carpet event in Madrid. When asked what game adaptation would like to get adopted by Netflix next, the Superman actor mentioned:

"Well, that's a tricky one, 'cause you're tying both an IP and a company together, which is a tricky thing to do, so I certainly don't want to put myself in any corners with that, but there are plenty of games out there... I've actually started playing Red Dead Redemption 2 -I know I'm a little bit late to that party- but I started playing it and I'm really enjoying it. And so, something like that I think would be fun to turn into a movie."

Henry Cavill's gamer side

In 2019, during an interview with NME about Witcher season 1, Cavill showcased his passion for gaming when he was asked to choose between Xbox and Playstation, to which he replied PC. His response turned into a viral meme in the PC Master Race community.

In July 2020, Henry Cavill assembled his gaming PC and uploaded a video on social media, which went viral amongst PC gaming enthusiasts. The actor has also been reported to have played games like World of Warcraft and The Witcher 3.

Other potential projects based on games for which Henry Cavill is interested?

In February, Henry Cavill teased about a project in his Instagram post. Later, GamePressure reportedly confirmed the project as being Mass Effect. However, Cavill might have just voiced a character for an upcoming Mass Effect video game.

Edited by Srijan Sen