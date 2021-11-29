Is RTX 3070 Razer Blade gaming laptop worth buying in 2021?

When it comes to purchasing something, whether it is a gaming laptop or anything else, it becomes one of the most critical times anyone faces when deciding what to buy.

Computers have become more and more powerful as technological progress continues to pave the road to improvement. With each passing generation, computers have managed to get more compact and faster, seen via the recent line of gaming laptops that have come out in 2021.

Many new generations of gaming laptops have arrived with the latest and greatest 3000 series Nvidia GPUs, which can perform efficiently even off the wall.

How does Razer Blade gaming laptop perform in 2021?

For consumers stuck between getting a full-sized gaming PC and a laptop with 3070, it is more beneficial to buy the latter. The main reason is the sky-high prices of desktop GPUs due to the shortage of chips and scalpers.

Razer is quite well-known in the industry for its top-tier peripherals and expertise with anything related to gaming. So no compromises were made when making the Razer Blade 15, which comes with a 3070 in a compact laptop body.

One of the most prominent aspects that makes the Razer Blade stand out from other gaming laptops with 3070 is its total thickness. Even though other manufacturers have also managed to make their laptops slimmer, the Razer Blade does stand out from them with its slick body.

This laptop comes in two variants: Advanced and Base models. Both their specifications are as follows:

Razer Blade base model specification:

Operating system Windows 10 Home or 11 Home Processor 11th Gen Intel Core H Series Graphics Up to GeForce RTX 3070 Display FHD 144Hz or QHD 165Hz Storage 512 GB PCIe + Extra M.2 PCIe Slot Memory 16 GB Cooling Advanced Heat pipe Keyboard Single-zone RBG Razer Chroma

Razer Blade advanced model specification

Operating system Windows 10 Home or 11 Home Processor 11th Gen Intel Core H Series Graphics Up to GeForce RTX 3080 Display FHD 360Hz or QHD 240Hz or 4K OLED Touch Storage 1 TB PCIe + Extra M.2 PCIe Slot Memory 16 GB or 32GB RAM Cooling Vapor Chamber Keyboard Per-key RBG Razer Chroma

ALSO READ Article Continues below

This laptop can remain the first choice for creators and gamers if their budget lies around 2500 USD. However, if customers don’t prefer the Razer Blade, other manufacturers like Asus, Alienware, and MSI remain as the other options.

Edited by Ravi Iyer