‘The Witcher' Season 2 trailer breakdown: 5 things to expect from the Netflix fantasy series

On September 26, Netflix dropped multiple clips for the upcoming The Witcher Season 2 at their global fan event, Tudum. Furthermore, right after the event, the streaming giant confirmed the news of Season 3 being a reality.

With Netflix focusing on creating a franchise from the Witcher series based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s titular novel, the original series is still its primary focus. The first season covered two short stories, “The Last Wish” and “Sword of Destiny.” Thus, the second season is confirmed to follow the “Blood of Elves” storyline.

The Witcher Season 1 concluded with Ciri meeting Geralt and the Battle of Sodden Hill. Meanwhile, the upcoming season will be dealing with Ciri’s training at Kaer Morhen under legendary Witcher, Vesemir.

5 things to expect from The Witcher Season 2

#5) Prophecy of elder blood and the ice age

The novel series mentions a prophecy by an elf called Ithlinne, which claims that Cirilla (aka Swallow) can save all Elves against an apocalyptic ice age, which would kill all humans. The prophecy also speaks of a genetically enhanced breed that was created by eleven elder mages.

According to the novels, the Child of Elder Blood possesses more power than the mages and will save the elves. Ciri (aka Cirilla Fiona Elen Riannon) is the child.

#4) Kaer Morhen

Geralt and Ciri arriving at Kaer Morhen in the teaser. (Image via Netflix)

As showcased in the teaser trailer, Geralt is taking Ciri to Kaer Morhen, where she is also shown training under Vesemir (Geralt’s mentor). The origin and story of Vesemir were covered in the animated movie, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.

The animated prequel also explored the attack on Kaer Morhen and explained why they could not make any more Witchers through the mutations.

#3) Vesemir and the other Witchers

Vesemir in "Nightmare of the Wolf," and "The Witcher: Season 2". (Image via Netflix)

While the previous teaser included a glimpse of Vesemir from behind, Tudum clips show the character completely. Vesemir (portrayed by Kim Bodnia) is one of the oldest surviving Witchers and is most experienced in Kaer Morhen. During Geralt’s time at Kaer Morhen, Vesemir was his mentor and was like a father figure to him.

The series is confirmed to explore Ciri developing a special bond with him and calling him “Uncle Vesemir,” like in the books. Vesemir teaches Ciri about monsters and potions.

Lambert, Eskel, and Coen in the trailer. (Image via Netflix)

The other three Witchers - Lambert, Eskel, and Coen are associates of Geralt from the “school of wolves” and are supposed to help train Ciri.

#2) Nivellen and Vereena

The official first-look clip from Season 2 showcased Nivellen and Geralt having a conversation about each other. This interaction is potentially based on the Witcher short story “A grain of Truth” which took place before the “Blood of Elves” novel.

In the clip, Geralt senses a Bruxa in Nivellen’s castle and asks Ciri to escape. Bruxas are vampires in the Witcher universe. The series will showcase the Bruxa named Vereena, who will be revealed as Nivellen’s lover, like in the book.

#1) Ciri as a ‘Source’

According to the novels, a source is a highly capable individual with innate magical powers. They are the most powerful in the Witcher universe. Ciri is a source who also carries the blood of the elves that further enhances her abilities. That's why she's a target for many in the series.

In the previous teaser, Ciri was shown having nightmares. According to the books, a source who did not learn to control their powers before it manifested suffers from mental illness like catatonia.

Furthermore, in the “Blood of Elves,” a powerful wizard named Rience was tasked by Vilgefortz to find Ciri. Season 1 has already briefly introduced Vilgefortz.

Also Read

The new footage also showcased Nilfgaardian sorceress Fringilla capturing Yennefer. Later in the clip, both of them were captured by an unknown antagonist.

Edited by Danyal Arabi