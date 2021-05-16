"It causes harm to the people I care about": Henry Cavill urges fans to stop gossiping about his personal life 

Henry Cavill took to Instagram to ask his fans to stop with negative gossip after an influx of rumors about his personal life and his girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso.

According to Henry Cavill, there have been a variety of topics, such as personal or professional relationships, that his fans have been discussing a lot lately. Much of the conversations and comments about Henry Cavill and his life have been based on gossip of negativity, and the Witcher series actor is having none of it.

As usual, Henry Cavill was a gentleman about the problem, and he posted a response on Instagram along with a picture of him and his girlfriend.

"Dear fans and followers, I wanted to make a wee community announcement. I couldn't help but notice that there has been some social animosity of late. It's becoming increasingly prevalent on my feed. There has been lots of, let's call it speculation for now, about my private life and professional partnerships. Now, while I do appreciate the passion and support by those very people who are "speculating", It has come to such a point that I needed to say something, which in itself, is a bad thing."

Actors like Henry Cavill are typically used to massive amounts of attention and the negative rumors that can come with it. In this case though, it seems the speculation must have gone too far, past what most celebrities are used to on a daily basis.

"I know it can be fun to speculate, to gossip, and to dive into our own personal echo chambers on the internet, but your "passion" is misplaced, and it causes harm to the people I care about most. Even your most conservative of negative assumptions about both my personal and professional life just aren't true."

It was only about a month ago that Henry Cavill posted his first photo with Natalie Viscuso in an official relationship. Unfortunately, the couple needed to make a statement very soon into their official status.

Henry Cavill and the Witcher series on Netflix

CLAP BACK: Henry Cavill responds to people speculating about his personal life by sharing a picture with his girlfriend and a statement on Instagram. He said “Even your most conservative of negative assumptions about both my personal and professional life just aren’t true.” pic.twitter.com/kUGSK1VI9c — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 15, 2021

Advertisement

Despite the negative news and the rumors coming from fans, Henry Cavill has been hard at work like always, and fans can hopefully expect the Witcher Season 2 in the near future.

There seemed to be delays on the show, with Henry Cavill starring as Geralt of Rivia, due to COVID-19 restrictions or concerns. Perhaps fans will be able to focus on the new season rather than personal relationships.