What is Valheim: The 2021 Survival game that's taking the internet by storm

Valheim Early Access was released on February 2nd, 2021. Since its release, the survival game has witnessed over a million players.

Valheim is a sandbox-survival experience based on the PVE model. This Viking-themed survival game allows up to 10 players to explore a specific world in Valheim.

It managed to earn an "Overwhelming Positive" review status on Steam. This came within 10 days of the game's release in Early Access.

The developers at Iron Gate AB have done exceedingly well to earn the trust of the gaming community with three early updates. These updates help fix in-game bugs and glitches while also enhancing the in-game experience for players.

The game also boasts of fairly simple gameplay mechanics with a vast open-world.

Valheim's outburst in Early Access

Valheim has Viking, and Norse-themed surroundings. There are quite a few references to Norse gods like Odin. The huts, buildings, weapons will be familiar to audiences today as Viking-inspired media has been on the rise in the last decade.

The game hit the "one million copies sold" mark on February 10th, merely nine days after its release.

The game has made its mark felt on streaming platforms like Twitch as well. According to SullyGnome, Valheim had a peak viewership of 127,143 with an average viewership of 51,727 across all streams over the last seven days.

Valheim has already managed to overtake popular games like World of Warcraft, PUBG, and Among Us in the last seven days. The future looks very bright for Valheim.

The amount of content available in Valheim early access is not even 50% of what the developers have envisioned for the game, according to reports.

It might take the developers a while before they can present Valheim in its final form. The developers have done extremely well to listen to the video game community and make Valheim an optimal sandbox-survival experience.