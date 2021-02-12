Where to find the merchant in Valheim and trade with them

The merchant in Valheim, Haldor, is an extremely useful NPC who offers a bunch of unique items for players to purchase.

Haldor can also be crucial when it comes to players trying to sell their in-game valuables. However, locating the merchant in Valheim can be a little tricky as Haldor has no fixed spawn location. On top of that, Haldor does not even guarantee that he will spawn on a specific island.

Valheim is amazing. Still trying to find the merchant and mark a sword and carts etc.. Can't wait for more from it. @Valheimgame pic.twitter.com/RVEgeiRwFh — kuttlock (@kuttlock) February 8, 2021

This means that players might have to go through a fair deal of scavenging before finally running into Haldor.

Haldor usually spawns in the Black Forest biome, but due to the random generation of the world, the merchant can appear on various islands in Valheim.

Once the player is able to locate Haldor, they will be able to purchase the resources that the merchant has to offer as well as sell their own valuables in exchange for gold coins.

Haldor the merchant in Valheim

Haldor provides six unique items and resources for players to purchase from him. These items include:

Yule Hat - Priced at 100 gold coins and appears like a Santa hat.

Dverger Circlet - Priced at 620 gold coins and creates a light without carrying a torch.

Megingjord - The costliest item available from Haldor is priced at 950 gold coins and increases the maximum weight that the player can carry by 150 points.

Ymir Flesh - Priced at 120 gold coins, this crafting item is essential in building hammers.

Fishing Rod - Priced at 350 gold coins, this equipment is ideal for players who want to catch fishes in Valheim

Fishing Bait x50 - Priced at 10 gold coins, players must buy fishing bait if they plan on catching fishes.

Apart from these items and resources, Haldor can also be used to sell valuables. Some of the valuables that receive a fair value from Haldor include:

Amber

Rubies

Haldor also purchases other resources and items for players in exchange for gold coins. Players can collect such resources by scavenging around the map of Valheim, especially in the Swamp biomes.

Everyone was busy looking for the merchant in Valheim. https://t.co/3YewD5h9P5 — Raptor (@RaptorGamer) February 8, 2021

Having said that, finding Haldor remains a tricky task for most players due to the lack of a fixed spawn location on every map.

Players would even have to explore the Black Forest biome on multiple islands before they are finally able to locate Haldor in Valheim.