God of War is Steam Deck verified: Is Steam Deck the next generation of PlayStation Handheld?

God of War has made its PC debut, extending the appeal of one of PlayStation's most popular titles. Some players may have forgotten that they would soon be able to take it with them on the road, but last month a PlayStation executive reminded them with a photo showing them playing God of War on the Steam Deck. This game is the latest PlayStation 4 exclusive to make its way to Steam.

Although Sony may like people to forget about the PS Vita and PSP, Valve's Steam Deck may carry on the spirit of Sony's entry into handheld gaming.

While there is still a lot of excitement for Valve's impending portable gadget, the Steam Deck, the last few months have been a little more difficult for the firm as it works to get it out the door.

Steam Deck's release was pushed back to February 25 due to an unfortunate delay a few months ago, which is still the goal for Valve as of right now.

God of War is now Steam Deck verified

God of War on PC has been Steam Deck verified ahead of its release on the portable console. The game should run on the Steam Deck at launch, as Proton, the compatibility layer that allows Windows-based games to operate on Linux, will enable games like God Of War to work on the Steam Deck.

True 4K resolution, unlocked frame rates, 21:9 ultra-widescreen support, Nvidia DLSS, and configurable controls are all included in this edition of God Of War.

While the game on PC has a range of additional performance settings, the obvious issue is how well the game will run on the Steam Deck. A few months ago, Valve revealed the Steam Deck Verified system, describing how it will handle Steam's massive library of games.

According to Valve, the Steam Deck will go on sale on February 25 and begin arriving three days later, on February 28, following many delays and other challenges with the delivery timetable.

This appears to suggest that Steam Deck owners who have the game in their library will soon be able to play it on the go.

Fans of other handheld consoles may not switch to Steam Deck because, as the product name implies, it is a handheld PC, and they may not need one if they already have a regular computer. Also, if players are only searching for a console, the Playstation and Xbox may be a better choice.

