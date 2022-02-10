How to claim Twitch Drops in Lost Ark

Lost Ark is a free-to-play MMORPG that has been popular in South Korea for just over two years now. Amazon Games is finally bringing this award-winning hit game to American audiences, and fans are excited.

The game is already known worldwide for its visual beauty and fast-paced gameplay. As the game is now an Amazon product, Prime subscribers get a series of benefits when logging into the free game.

Claiming Twitch Drops in Lost Ark

Lost Ark allows players to link their Twitch account to their in-game account.

First, find streams of the game with Drops enabled.

Each Drop will have different requirements to collect.

Some are based on watch time and require a viewer to watch a stream for a period of time

Others are based on certain in-game milestones and will be collected when the streamer completes a specific task.

Once the player has collected a Drop, it's just a matter of signing in.

Select Connect on the Twitch menu, and a sign-in window will appear

Select Sign in with Twitch to authorize the game to interact with Twitch

Then sign in with the Steam account used to play the game

Select Activate to claim Twitch Drops in the game

What drops are available?

Lost Ark is expanding with a bang by allowing some players in three days early. This comes alongside a vast Twitch event for the game that will come with plenty of significant Drops.

Starting on February 8 and ending March 1, Twitch will be promoting the Legends of Lost Ark event. This event will see sixty Twitch streamers, twenty from each region, form teams and compete.

By watching several hours of the competition, fans can earn a variety of Drops to enhance their experience with the game. Each Drop is unlocked with four hours of watch time between the established dates.

The first unlock rewards the player with a chest that contains some battle items and a healthy starter bundle of currency. The second includes a chest with a random cosmetic hat for the player character.

The third allows the player to select one of four unique pets exclusive to the event. Finally, the event will grant viewers a mount that will enable them to move through the game faster and with flare.

Each team is competing to earn these Drops for their viewers, so unlocking them will require some skill. New players can tune in and root for their chosen team and start the game with a head start.

