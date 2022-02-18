How to find the Black Fox Flag in Lost Ark

Early on in Lost Ark, players learn about the Adventurer’s Tome. It contains pages and pages of optional items that can be collected in the game. They tend to reference quests and monsters around the world, or add extra context to the story.

One such item is the Black Fox Flag. It’s a symbol for prisoners who won their freedom, led by Captain Blackfang, and went on to sail the pirate ship the Black Fox.

Like the pieces to the Statue of Regulus in Lost Ark, the Black Fox Flag doesn’t have a guaranteed drop from any one source. However, you can start your search in East Luterra.

Lost Ark: The Black Fox Flag drops anywhere in East Luterra

To get the Black Fox Flag to even drop in the first place, you have to be in East Luterra. Provided you're following the main quest, you'll already be there or at least headed in that direction. It doesn’t matter the region either, so long as it resides in East Luterra.

Looting the Black Fox Flag is going to be a game of luck. It may seem random but that is fine. Monsters can drop it and chests can have it.

However, it does appear to have a marginally better chance of being dropped from the Knights Chest during the quest “Final Battle” against the boss Alifer. Although it's likely just a coincidence.

“Final Battle” is part of the main story in Lost Ark, so if you don’t have the Black Fox Flag by then, your second option is to complete dungeons. East Luterra is home to three dungeons:

Blackrose Basement

Stormcry Grotto

King’s Tomb

The logic here is that the bosses of each and every dungeon have a higher chance of dropping the Black Fox Flag. And since they are normal dungeons, you do not have to wait around for allies; it can be done solo as many times as you need to.

For those who’ve just set foot in East Luterra, the best strategy is simply to play and work through the main story of Lost Ark. It will eventually drop. When it does, right-click on the Black Fox Flag in your inventory to add it to the Adventurer’s Tome.

