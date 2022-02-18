Every Saland Hill Mokoko Seed location in Lost Ark

Lost Ark has a plethora of collectibles that can be found and quickly cataloged in the Adventurer’s Tome. This item tracks the names of monsters players have slain, world bosses defeated, and rare items found.

One of the items listed in this tome is the Mokoko Seeds. There are an obscene number of Mokoko Seeds in Lost Ark - 1209, to be exact. Multiple Mokoko Seeds can be found in just one area, some of them even right next to another Mokoko Seed.

Players will surely come across a few of them in the game even if they're not searching for them. Passing through Saland Hill early on, where the Salt Giant is, here is where one can find every Mokoko Seed in the region.

Lost Ark: every Mokoko Seed in Saland Hill

It’s snuggled behind a tree (Image via Smilegate)

If you’ve just arrived in Saland Hill, the first story quests will put you right on the path to the first three Mokoko Seeds. Between the Temporary Encampment and Burnt Encampment, you’ll find the first one in the upper-left corner. Players are advised to exercise caution as monsters will be present there.

As you near the Salt Works, there will be two more Mokoko Seeds, which are only a few feet apart from one another. One of them will be hidden in some shrubbery. From there, one should head west to find another Seed next to some crates and a building.

Search between the stone and fence (Image via Smilegate)

Head southeast to Occupied Saltern, past the Salt Works in Lost Ark. The next Mokoko Seed can be found in the south eastern edge of the map.

By following the outer edges of the map, players can find the seed nestled between a stone tablet and a wooden fence.

Another seed in the Whitesand Bandit Den (Image via Smilegate)

The next Mokoko Seed is further northwest, passing the Salt Works on their right. It can be found in the Whitesand Bandit Den in Lost Ark, located to the north as shown in the map above.

To locate this particular Seed in Lost Ark, players will have to walk into the Whitesand Bandit Den, ascend the wooden ramp, climb the ladder, and walk across the wooden beam. They must then run to the edge of the platform and grab the Mokoko Seed beside the barrels before jumping off.

Three more seeds in northern Saland Hill (Image via Smilegate)

The next Mokoko Seed is in the Aregal Salt Plains, inside Nomad Camp in Lost Ark. It can be found between the Storage NPC and Armorer NPC, just underneath the tent.

Next, players must leave the Nomad Camp and head northwest. The Mokoko Seed is located just above the words “Nomad Camp” on the Lost Ark map. Several Salt Desert Mera Snakes can be found there, so they must be defeated before grabbing the seed. Now travel to the east, over to Thorngrip Den.

In Thorngrip Den, travel to the northernmost tip. Hug the eastern part of the tip where there are several wooden cages. After defeating the Thorngrip enemies there, the Mokoko Seed can found behind a wooden cell.

The ninth Mokoko Seed in Saland Hill (Image via Smilegate)

After Thorngrip Den, head to the northernmost part of the map of Saland Hill in Lost Ark. At the very north end of the map, there’s a crag of rocks with a pond in the middle. Nearby Turtle enemies may attack any player that comes close. The final Mokoko Seed in the region can be found in shrubbery along the edge.

Players must keep in mind that because a few seeds are hidden behind objects, they must press the action button when the prompt appears. However, several of them are easy to spot, despite blending in partially with the environment.

