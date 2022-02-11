How to find the Salt Giant in Lost Ark

World bosses are a common trait in MMOs, and Lost Ark carries on this tradition. There are incredibly powerful enemies, typically with large health bars and unique mechanics.

In Lost Ark, there are three world bosses players can locate and engage with. This means there is one world boss for each continent in-game. Rudric is found on the continent of Ruthramis, and Rovlen on West Luterra.

As for the Salt Giant, users can locate it on the continent of Yudia.

Lost Ark: Where to find the Salt Giant and how to defeat it

To find the Salt Giant, games will want to travel to Yudia. Either journey to Saland Hill on your mount or teleport there, though teleporting does have a fee.

If players choose the latter, the closest they can get to Salt Giant’s spawn point is the Nomad Camp. In fact, this site is dangerously close to Salt Giant.

Outside of Nomad Camp are the Aregal Salt Plains, where Salt Giant spawns. More specifically, it will show up around the northern part of the Aregal Salt Plains. Users must bring their best gear and, most importantly, friends and allies.

Unlike regular old normal bosses they would face off against during a quest, world bosses shouldn’t be engaged by a single individual. An entire team of adventurers is required to take them down. So, gamers should bring with you a diverse cast of classes, complete with healing, buffs, tanks, and a squad of damage dealers.

Salt Giant is a huge, hulking monstrosity in Lost Ark. If players have been roaming the Aregal Salt Plains and haven’t found it, they can keep an eye on region chat.

World bosses spawn every 30 minutes, so it’s a short wait. Users can either pass the time in other ways or ask in region chat when the last Salt Giant was slain.

Salt Giant isn’t a particularly hard boss to defeat. Gamers may designate at least one ally to the minions. The boss focuses on players who attack it.

If someone is a damage-dealer, they should stick to the boss and avoid any red zones. As a healer, tanks are their priority, and damage-dealers are secondary.

When Salt Giant is defeated, it will leave behind a chest. Every user who participated will earn rewards, like epic gear.

Edited by Ravi Iyer