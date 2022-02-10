How to change mounts in Lost Ark

Lost Ark is a huge game, not precisely open-world, but the various continents players can visit are enormous. In fact, sailing to each zone is essential.

When players do set foot on land, the world is far too large to explore on foot. Thankfully, Lost Ark has a plethora of mounts available to ride. These mounts are incredibly useful, considering they increase movement speed substantially.

Many mounts are available in Lost Ark, and more than one can be collected. But most importantly, mounts can be changed at any point.

Lost Ark: How to change mounts

For those who haven’t collected their first mount, the game hands one to them for free. Players get a choice between three horses. The quest that leads to their first mount happens fairly early on, around level 11. More importantly, it’s a story quest, and hence, it can’t be missed.

At some point, they'll visit Tribe Hill. After confronting the Poisonclaw Gang, the quest “What the Raiders Want'' appears in their quest log. It isn’t a problematic quest by any means, but it does involve a mini-boss. Players must defeat it and return to Tribal Hill Guard Mizel for reward.

Before riding any mount, it needs to be added to the player's collection. New mounts first appear in the inventory. Open inventory, locate the mount, and right-click on it. This will add the mount to the player's collection.

To open the mount collection, the default shortcut is Alt + V. Players can mount up from here by right-clicking the desired map. However, a better, more useful alternative would be dragging one of the mounts to the Hotbar for quick access.

It’s worth noting that there are dozens of mounts available in Lost Ark. The first mount players earn is one of many that can be collected over the course of the main quest. And mounts aren’t just simple horses; there are llamas, tigers, and even hoverboards of varying rarities.

Several mounts can also be purchased for real money. The benefit of taking that route is a slightly faster mount. However, paid-for mounts are hardly faster than mounts earned playing the game.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha