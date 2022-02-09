What are the PC requirements for Lost Ark?

In the West, the release of Lost Ark is just on the horizon. While you are waiting for the game to launch, it is best to check if your PC can handle it.

Taking a look at the minimum specifications, Smilegate RPG wants the game to attract a large demographic of gamers. Based on the minimum hardware requirements, the game can run on any PC from the past 10 years. The biggest requirement is the storage space and the operating system your PC is running.

Here’s a look at the kind of PC you will need.

The minimum PC requirements for Lost Ark

The minimum requirements to run Lost Ark are quite moderate. They are slightly lower than that of Diablo 2: Resurrected. However, this is to simply play the game at the lowest settings. On those settings, you will ultimately miss out on most of the beautiful visuals.

OS : Windows 10 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit CPU : Intel Core i3 or AMD Ryzen 3

: Intel Core i3 or AMD Ryzen 3 RAM : 8 GB

: 8 GB GPU : Nvidia GeForce GTX 460 or AMD Radeon HD 6850

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 460 or AMD Radeon HD 6850 Free Disk Space : 50 GB+

: 50 GB+ Dedicated Video RAM : 1024 MB

: 1024 MB DirectX : Version 9.0c or higher (2010 June)

: Version 9.0c or higher (2010 June) Vertex Shader : 5.0

: 5.0 Pixel Shader : 5.0

: 5.0 Network : Broadband Internet connection

: Broadband Internet connection Additional Requirements: An internet connection is required to play

The only two PC requirements you should be worried about are the OS and free disk space. Lost Ark isn’t exactly a small game; it requires 50 GB of storage space. More importantly, your PC needs to be a 64-bit machine that is running Windows 10.

Recommended PC requirements for Lost Ark

Just like the minimum PC requirements, the recommended requirements are not demanding and still slightly lower than that of Diablo 2: Resurrected. Either way, you will not need the latest gaming PC to play the game with great visuals and effects.

OS : Windows 10 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit CPU : Intel Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 5

: Intel Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 5 RAM : 16 GB

: 16 GB GPU : Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 or AMD Radeon RX560 2G

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 or AMD Radeon RX560 2G Free Disk Space : 50 GB+

: 50 GB+ Dedicated Video RAM : 2048 MB

: 2048 MB DirectX : Version 9.0c or higher (2010 June)

: Version 9.0c or higher (2010 June) Vertex Shader : 5.1

: 5.1 Pixel Shader : 5.1

: 5.1 Network : Broadband Internet connection

: Broadband Internet connection Additional Requirements: An internet connection is required to play

It is important to note that these are the specifications for running the game at 1080p resolution with the graphics turned up. Anything higher than that (like a 4K resolution) will require an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800.

Lost Ark is set to launch on February 11, 2022 for PC in Europe and the US. There will be five classes available on launch day.

