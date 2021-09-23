A brief guide to Diablo II: Resurrected for new players of the franchise

Diablo II: Resurrected is the remastered version of one of the best games called Diablo II.

Diablo II was initially released in 2000. So it's not surprising that players will experience something very different from what it was several years back. Diablo II: Resurrected completely revamps the game and builds it from the ground up using all forms of modern technology.

Diablo @Diablo



And they have not forgotten about you.



💀 #Diablo2Resurrected Hell's Evils have been resurrected...And they have not forgotten about you. Hell's Evils have been resurrected...



And they have not forgotten about you.



💀 #Diablo2Resurrected https://t.co/AmbXzZKd6W

However, even though old players will find it very easy to get into the game, new players might find it challenging to navigate. Action RPG games can be a bit difficult to understand at first. Therefore, a brief guide will help new players understand small aspects that can make their lives easier.

A brief overview of the important aspects players should be aware of while playing Diablo II: Resurrected

Diablo II: Resurrected does a great job of guiding players on navigating through the user interface and getting going. However, it can be a bit overwhelming for a new player as there are way too many things to take care of in relation to building the character and progressing through the various acts.

Therefore, the five important facts that every new player starting Diablo II:Resurrected should be aware of have been listed below.

1) Health and Mana

The red and blue balls on two sides denote the health and mana pool of players (Image via Diablo II: Resurrected)

The bottom side of the screen will show a massive bar with two big spherical balls. One of them will be red, and the other one will be blue. These are the health and mana pools of the character.

2) Quest Log

The Quest Log provides detailed information on current and previous quests (Image via Diablo II: Resurrected)

The quest log provides information on the current quest as well as the ones that have been completed. The quest log also contains the initial information regarding a quest provided by the NPC as well.

3) Inventory

The Player Inventory is divided into top and bottom halves (Image via Diablo II: Resurrected)

The inventory of players is divided into two different sections. The upper section shows the currently equipped gear, and the lower section shows the items players have picked up. Players can drop or equip items from the lower section of the inventory very easily.

4) Skill Tree

The game has an in-depth skill tree for players to explore (Image via Diablo II: Resurrected)

Diablo II: Resurrected has a very well-defined skill tree for players. The requirements for each skill and the stats can be seen by hovering over the skill. It is not very complicated, and players can easily put points based on their preference.

5) Character Stats

Also Read

The character skill tree for players is very simple and easy to understand (Image via Diablo II: Resurrected)

The character stats showcase the current Strength, Vitality, Dexterity, and Energy of the character. Different characters will have other builds, and players can put points on them accordingly. Leveling up grants 5 points that players can distribute across various stats.

Don't want to miss out on latest Genshin Impact updates? Follow our Twitter account for all info!

Edited by Srijan Sen