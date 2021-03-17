Diablo is a popular role-playing game where the goal is to hack-and-slash to victory. The action-centric, dark, dungeon-crawler franchise spawned two sequels, Diablo II and Diablo III. The charm of the original never wore out.

Blizzard Entertainment announced that a new Diablo game is in the works, but no release date has been revealed till now. PC gamers eagerly looking forward to Diablo IV should explore the following games similar to the popular hack-and-slash series.

Also read: 5 best games like Dark Souls in 2021

5 best PC games like Diablo

1. Torchlight II

Image via Nintendo

Players might miss the dark ambiance of Diablo in this title, but the exciting open-world feature makes up for it. Players can explore multiple hub towns on the fictional continent of Vilderan.

After completing the primary campaign, players can restart the game and face greater challenges. The best aspect about this is that they can retain their skills and loot.

This title also allows players to customize the appearance of their main character. Torchlight II is compatible with low-end PCs and only takes up about 2 GB of space on the hard disk.

Download it from here.

Advertisement

2. Path of Exile

Image via PixelsTalk.Net

The MMO (Massively Multiplayer Online) title has thrilling gameplay. The role-playing elements are set in a dark fantasy world and are instantly reminiscent of Diablo.

Players can create their own characters by combining gems needed for power, destruction, and defense. The game is free to play.

There are dangerous missions that players will have to face, with each mission having its own unique style and variations. Players can also take part in PvP tournaments and Capture the Flag events.

Download it from here.

3. Grim Dawn

Image via Wallpaper Cave

Advertisement

If players want to relive the in-depth action, role-playing gaming experience, like Diablo, this title is one of the best choices. The title offers many items that players can loot to make them stronger.

The best aspect about Grim Dawn is its versatile class system. Players get to pick a class and create their own by combining over 250 unique skills that the game has in store.

Grim Dawn completely depends on the player's decision-making ability. Every action has consequences, so players are advised to think twice before concluding.

Download it from here.

4. Titan Quest Anniversary Edition

Image via mrtiger92 (YouTube)

The anniversary edition of this title allows players to enjoy a combination of Titan Quest and Titan Quest Immortal Throne. Players can join the Discord team and connect with friends online.

Like Diablo, this title is also an action role-playing game with exciting quests. The added flavor of ancient history helps in accentuating the role-playing experience.

Players will have to defeat the evil mythological forces in this title. From the Hanging Gardens of Babylon to Giza's Great Pyramids, players can explore ancient Egypt, Greece, and Asia.

Download it from here.

5. Warhammer 40000 Inquisitor – Martyr

Advertisement

Image via Wallpaper Cave

This title has a dark theme and exciting role-playing elements that Diablo players will enjoy. Players will be transported to the 41st millennium, where galactic wars are wreaking havoc in the galaxy.

The title has an interesting storyline. The game has many missions to offer, and the brutal combat system will surely give any player a hard time.

This game can also be enjoyed solo or in a team consisting of four members. Players can also claim rewards, offered by the title, once they are successful.

Download it from here.

Also read: 5 best games like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.