5 best games like Dark Souls in 2021

Dark Souls is a third-person action role-playing video game that is the second installment to the famous Souls series. The open-world environment of the game encourages players to explore more and be wary of their actions.

Dark Souls is appreciated by players for its combat mechanics, level design, and interesting storyline. If players love playing Dark Souls, they would surely like the following PC games as well.

Top 5 PC games similar to Dark Souls in 2021

These are the five best games like Dark Souls for PCs:

#1 - Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

With the fictional feudal Japanese world as the backdrop, this action-adventure title is known for its difficult missions. Like Dark Souls, this title also has some great combat scenes that players will love.

When it comes to Sekiro, crossing a level will be the ultimate test of patience for its players. Even if the game offers fewer role-playing elements, it is definitely worth the time of Dark Souls players.

Gamers will have to defeat several vicious enemies in a dark and unforgiving world. Players can make use of weapons and their ninja abilities to put an end to the evil.

#2 - Salt and Sanctuary

It will not take Dark Souls players much time to realize that this title has drawn inspiration from the Souls series. The role-playing mechanics of this game is appreciated by players.

Gamers get the opportunity to explore the dark and spooky ambiance of the title without any inhibition. Players can also craft over 600 weapons and armor pieces for their protection.

In order to defeat enemies, players can also use magic and ranged attacks. The game has low system requirements, which is good news for players with low-end PCs.

#3 - Dungeon Hunter 5

Even if the title is more animated and vibrant than the ambiance of Dark Souls, the role-playing elements will definitely win players over. It also offers daily and weekly events that players can take part in.

Even though this isn't an open-world game, it is more exciting to play with a level-based system. As the story progresses, each level becomes more and more difficult.

Players even have the option to wield over 900 pieces of armor and weaponry. With a simple storyline and 94 action-packed missions, gamers will have a great time playing this title.

#4 - Nioh

This game is similar to Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice in a lot of ways. With brutal action and breath-taking combat scenes, this game will also remind players of Dark Souls.

Players need to master various stances before killing their enemies. This title also offers customization options, which allows players to change the appearance of their character.

Travel back to Japan and step into the shoes of William Adams in his journey to become a samurai. The action role-playing game is appreciated for its great graphics and thrilling gameplay.

#5 - Ashen

Like Dark Souls, this is also an action-centric role-playing game with a great open-world map. Needless to say, players will be tasked with defeating several enemies by blocking their way.

The game's combat system will also remind players of the exciting combats that they were a part of in Dark Souls. The eclectic art design is a source of admiration for many players.

Even if several players whine about the lack of gears offered by the title, it has quite a few options to go for. It also has a decent collection of weapons, which is sufficient for players to kill enemies.

