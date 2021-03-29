When it comes to dark dungeon crawlers, Diablo is one of the best video game series. The popular role-playing, hack and slash is action-centric and thoroughly enjoyable.

Diablo is not available on mobile gaming platforms till now. So, players who would like to enjoy more role-playing, hack and slash Android games like Diablo, can check out the list below.

5 best Android games like Diablo

These are five of the best Android games like Diablo:

1. AnimaA ARPG (2020)

Image via FORTZA GAMES (YouTube)

The dynamic gameplay and dark fantasy world of this title will surely remind players of Diablo. Players can customize the appearance of their characters and unlock over 45 unique skills in this title.

There are 40 different playable levels that players can have a fun time completing. Apart from those, there are also over 10 unique levels that players can enjoy.

Download it from here.

2. Raziel: Dungeon Arena

Image via Oliver Zap Games (YouTube)

Like Diablo, Raziel: Dungeon Arena is also a dungeon crawler game. There are over 60 challenging single player dungeons that players can navigate.

There are many quests and challenges that players can be a part of, along with their friends. This title has a good rating of 4.5 stars on the Google Play Store.

Download it from here.

3. Ancient Rivals: Dungeon RPG

Image via Arys TV (YouTube)

This is also a role-playing, dungeon crawler game, like Diablo. The game has a captivating story and diverse characters that players can interact with.

Players can acquire unique abilities and spells with the progress of the game. Ancient Rivals: Dungeon RPG provides players with the necessary weapons required to slash enemies.

Download it from here.

4. Dungeon Hunter 5 – Action RPG

Image via Gameloft (YouTube)

The easy controls and the hack-and-slash gameplay of this title is quite like Diablo. The title also has a Co-Op multiplayer mode where players can form a squad of 4 heroes and defeat enemies.

The game gives players the opportunity to wield over 900 pieces of armour and weaponry. The title also hosts Weekly Events and Legendary Hunts so that players can show off their prowess.

Download it from here.

5. Moonshades: a dungeon crawler RPG game

Image via MoonshadesTheGame (YouTube)

Action and storytelling play an important role in this dungeon crawler game. Like Diablo, this game also has a fantasy backdrop filled with mythical beasts and creatures that players need to put an end to.

With 1 million downloads, this game has a great rating of 4.7 stars on the Google Play Store. The title can be downloaded for free and can even be enjoyed without an internet connection.

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

