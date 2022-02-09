How to unlock the ability to sail in Lost Ark?

The first continent you explore in Lost Ark is not the only continent in the world. Lost Ark has several other continents for you to explore. However, that does not mean you will have to swim to the next continent, but rather sail to other continents on a boat.

Unfortunately, unlocking the ability to sail in Lost Ark is not a side quest but a reward for progressing through the main story. Thankfully, once it is unlocked, you can visit other continents Lost Ark has in store for players to pick and choose.

Here is what you need to accomplish before unlocking sailing.

Lost Ark: how to unlock sailing

Sailing is unlocked by completing the main quests. There aren’t any shortcuts or magic tricks to unlock sailing early, other than skipping side quests to focus on the main quests. This means that you will be spending a significant amount of time on just the main story before unlocking Sailing.

As players make their way east on the first continent through the storyline, they will eventually come across Wavestrand Port. This is the port in which you will ultimately set sail with your boat for the first time. Finishing the quests that involve Wavestrand Port will unlock the ability to sail.

The quests that lead to Wavestrand Port are:

The Wind Stays while Dreams Fade

A Quality Vessel

Find the Sneaky Pirates

Three Sheets to the Wind

In Search of Pirates

Feartown

Lightshade Inn

Blackfang’s Whereabouts

Find Blackfang’s Crew

Whistle While You Work

Big Flare Up

Signal Your Intention

Rescuing Blackfang’s Crew

Clear Stormcry Grotto

Have to Half It

Set Sail!

Despite the long list, these quests are going to be completed as you follow the main storyline, and most of them aren’t time-consuming. The amount of time it takes for you to unlock Sailing also depends on how much time you dedicate to main quests and side quests.

The fastest way to get the ability to sail is to drop the side quests and complete main quests. By prioritizing main quests, you will essentially gain access to the largest portion of the game. The continent you start on is only the first and having the ability to sail allows you to acquire more resources and, ultimately, reach the level cap.

Lost Ark is set to launch on February 11, 2022 for PC.

Edited by Mayank Shete