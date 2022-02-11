How to defeat World Bosses in Lost Ark

Lost Ark is in the midst of its early launch period in the US and Europe, and the game is already something of a hit. The hotly anticipated Korean MMORPG finally moved to the west and has gotten plenty of attention.

The title plays like many classic free-to-play games, but with some impressive graphical quality and design. As new fans flood in, they'll be playing to win in this new genre standout.

Beating world bosses in Lost Ark

World Bosses are massive foes that exist on a single in-game continent and allow the entire channel to work together to take them down. There are currently three, one for each continent.

Rudric, a towering revenant, exists in the Rethramis Borderlands of the first continent, Rethramis. The Salt Giant, a hulking monster, occupies Saland Hill in Yudia. Rovlen, a tentacle-waving plant, lives in the Bilbrin Forest in West Luterra.

First, navigate to the boss's location. Keep an eye on area chat to find out which channel the boss is active on. Each boss respawns every half-hour and can be attacked by every player in the area.

Fighting world bosses in Lost Ark

Lost Ark's bosses exist on specific channels, which requires a lot of quick switching to find them. Channel switching is key to any gameplay other than single-player.

The three bosses that exist have massive area-of-effect attacks that come complete with colorful indicators. Rovlen and Rudric spawn smaller enemies that must be defeated to prevent a swarm.

On a thirty-minute respawn timer, any player who intends to face off against a world boss will find themselves in a crowd. Players are free to gang up en masse to face world bosses and that can be the only method of survival.

Each of the existing bosses has twenty-three health bars, necessitating millions of points of damage to defeat them. If the player is defeated while in combat, they will respawn at the nearest town and likely be unable to finish the fight.

Each world boss drops a chest full of great items after their demise. Each player who participates will earn an Epic Starter Gear that matches their class. The benefits will be dependent upon the player's class and will make them much better at their role.

The treasure found can include jewelry, weapons, armor, and a variety of treasure maps. Treasure maps can be used after the fight to hunt down hidden currency throughout the boss's continent. This makes the world boss a very rewarding pursuit in the Lost Ark game world.

