How to change servers in Lost Ark

There are multiple servers available for Lost Ark players to choose from with the game's release in EU and NA.

Players often look for the server closest to them to receive the best connection possible. Another reason for picking a server could be to play with friends who are also joining that server.

If the server you are in seems overcrowded and you are experiencing long queue times, you might want to switch to a different one. This can only be done by creating a new character.

How to pick a different server in Lost Ark

When you first jump into the game, it will have you select a server to play on before creating a character. That server is what your character will call home for its entire existence.

Unfortunately, you won't be able to take that character into a different server if you're tired of the one you selected or your friends pick a different one. However, you can swap servers with a new character.

A look at character creation (Image via Smilegate)

Every player gets up to six character slots for free when they begin playing. Since the server selection process happens after you've created the character, this means you can pick six different servers.

There are five total classes and 15 subclasses currently in the game. That leaves the option open for multiple server changes and a variety of character archetypes for you to explore and discover.

If you want to change servers, just open up Lost Ark and wait at the main menu. As of now, there will be four areas for you to choose from. You can join servers in West NA, East NA, Central EU, and South America.

Players will pick a server each time they play (Image via Smilegate)

The server name will appear along with its status, indicating how busy it may be. To the right, there will be a Character column that shows how many characters you have on that server.

Also Read Article Continues below

You can always create a new character on the same server, but if you want to switch to a new Lost Ark server, select one you don't have a character for and begin the creation process.

Edited by Danyal Arabi