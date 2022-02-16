How to get a turtle mount in Lost Ark

Lost Ark is packed full of quests, places to visit, dungeons to explore, and a plethora of mounts to collect. It also has a ton of different currencies and rare items to earn.

One rare mount in Lost Ark is the Moss Turtle. Players can earn one by completing a series of quests. In return for all their hard work, they’re given a single Jewel Coral, which is then traded for one of the three color variants of the Moss Turtle.

Obtaining a Jewel Coral is locked behind a few prerequisites. So here’s everything you need to know in order to get a turtle mount in Lost Ark.

Lost Ark: complete "To the Sea" to get a turtle mount

To start your journey towards obtaining a Moss Turtle, you first need to be level 50. This is non-negotiable as the quest “To the Sea” requires level 50 to unlock. The quest chain should take you around 30 minutes to complete.

You should also have sailing unlocked. To reach the quest chain, you have to travel to Turtle Island. It’s located between Anikka and Pleccia. Initiate the quest by speaking with Tatan, then follow these steps:

Speak with Tatan to start the quest chain (Image via Gamers Heroes/YouTube)

Step 1: Accept the quest and speak with Flynn. Use the Talk command on Baham.

Step 2: Speak with a villager in Port City Changhun about a turtle costume. They will send you to Ringling in the Delphi Township.

Step 3: Defeat the stealers, then look for a villager to adopt Flynn. You won’t be successful, but the turtle costume will be ready. Head back to Turtle Island. Baham will send you to Arthetine.

Step 4: Using the Equipment Crafter will create a shell for Flynn. Sail to Turtle Island and hand over the costume.

Step 5: Travel to Vern Castle and speak with the mages there. Magick Scholar Irene will enchant them to keep Flynn warm.

Step 6: Finally, speak with Flynn and Baham one last time. As a reward, you’re given a single Jewel Coral. Take that to any Luxury Goods Merchant to buy one of the three Moss Turtle variants:

Azure Moss Turtle

Green Moss Turtle

Yellow Moss Turtle

Each Moss Turtle mount costs one Jewel Coral in Lost Ark. Additionally, the turtles are all the same in terms of performance—just color-swapped. Each turtle mount has a base speed of 420 and can dash.

