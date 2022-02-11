List of all Mokoko Seed locations in Loghill of Lost Ark and how to collect them

Lost Ark is set to become available to all players on February 11, and Western audiences can enjoy a great MMORPG that has been mainly restricted to South Korea.

There has been a massive reception with the game already in early access for Founder's Pack owners. But Lost Ark also has a learning curve with several elements to learn and master. Character customization is one of the most critical aspects of the game. Aside from choosing the classes and growing the characters, players can also acquire many valuable items for their journeys.

Mokoko seeds are beneficial as players can obtain many resources in exchange for them. The seeds are essentially currencies traded at Mokoko island to get different items like potions and more. The seeds are available throughout the game world, but knowing where to find them can make the job easier for the Lost Ark players.

All Mokoko seed locations in Loghill in Lost Ark

There are reportedly over 1,000 spawn locations, but there are also plenty of players. So knowing some of the standard spawn locations will be highly beneficial for Lost Ark players.

Location 1: The first seed will be hidden in a red flower bush next to a stone pillar, and this area can be found in the southern end of Loghill. To make matters easier for players, there will be a prompt: "It gives off a gentle and pleasing aroma."

Location 2: There is an ox skull on a red banner near the archbishop statue ruins, and there will be bushes near a stone pillar.

Location 3: There are two seeds that players can find further north in the archbishop statue ruins. Players will have to defeat stone construct enemies, and there will be a prompt to jump. This will lead the players to a secret area, and players will be able the prompt for seeds beside a giant tree.

Location 4: There is a big rock beside the sunflowers near the east oratory where players can find more Mokoko seeds.

Location 5: Players can find the sixth seed in a bridge leading to the left of Traveler's Nook. There is a character at the end of the bridge. The seed can be found on the right-hand side.

Location 6: Players will need to travel to Kolsh Ruins for the seventh seed and travel to the top-right corner. The seed is near the trees, which can be accessed straight through the spiky wooden fence line.

Location 7: Players will again have the opportunity to find two seeds at one place in Fogwoods Crypt. However, Forest's Minuet Song will be required to be acquired from Lullaby Island after getting access to a boat. The Song is needed to clear a set of path-blocking vines, and the last two seeds can be found inside.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar