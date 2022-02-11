How to earn Portal Stones in Lost Ark

Lost Ark is a very popular ARPG that saw lots of success in countries such as Korea. With the new release in the United States, there will be quite a large influx of new players to the game.

These new players will need to complete the Adventurer's tome. One of the requirements to do this is to earn Portal Stones. These stones have a low drop rate but can be collected from certain enemies.

Enemies to target in Lost Ark for Portal Stones

For players to obtain the Portal Stones most efficiently, they will need to farm certain enemies within the Rethramis continent in Lost Ark. While the drop rate of the Portal Stone is a random aspect of the game, players should focus on a few mobs in particular.

These are the 'Toxiclaw Robbers' and the 'Red Whitebeak' bird enemies. These seem to have a better drop chance.

Players need to farm these enemies for quite some time, given the low drop chance of the Portal Stones

Farming enemies in Lost Ark is the easiest method of gaining Portal Stones, even though it is time consuming. (Image via Smilegate.)

Unfortunately, there is no easy way to guarantee a drop of a Portal Stone upon killing an enemy in the game. In fact, players need to kill enemies on the continent of Rethramis until they drop some.

This could take a short period if luck is on the players' side or could take quite a while if not. This is all due to the random drop rates of these items the enemies carry.

To achieve 100% completion of the Adventurer's Tome, players need these items

Any players looking to complete the Adventurer's Tome will need to ensure that they collect four Portal Stones before moving on.

The good thing is that players who have to farm the enemies here will be able to collect some additional experience and valuables from the enemies for their troubles. It may be a time-sink, but it will not be a fruitless endeavor.

Some players may get these without even farming

Players may need to ensure that they show some robbers and birds some extra love to get the Portal Stones. (Image via Smilegate.)

Also Read Article Continues below

These Portal Stones can be gained from just playing through the game normally, so players may not need to farm them at all. However, to guarantee the completion of the objective, it may warrant an extended stay slaying some robbers and birds.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha