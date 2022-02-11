Lost Ark introduces Character Creation restrictions, allow more Founder’s Pack redemptions, and adds new servers ahead of full-launch

Smilegate’s Lost Ark has seen an unprecedented amount of success ever since its western servers went online a couple of days ago.

Many servers around regions worldwide have seen an overload of players, often leading to the game crashing for many, along with a good deal of lag and other in-game issues.

To address this, Smilegate introduced new servers to many regions in the MMO. However, the developers noticed that players were reluctant to move to low population servers as they had already redeemed their Founder’s Pack rewards in the previous one.

Lost Ark @playlostark



Read up here!

bit.ly/3GK8xzv Learn about the steps we're taking ahead of the full launch, including granting additional Founder's pack sets and new servers.Read up here! Learn about the steps we're taking ahead of the full launch, including granting additional Founder's pack sets and new servers.Read up here!📝 bit.ly/3GK8xzv https://t.co/5869bTPrMC

In a recent tweet, Smilegate addressed the issue and discussed how they would introduce countermeasures, making it a more reasonable option for players to move onto newer servers in their regions.

Additionally, Character Creation restrictions have already hit some servers, while Smilegate is looking to add more servers for the North America West, North America East, Central Europe, and South America regions.

Lost Ark developers outline changes and additions to MMORPG ahead of full-launch

1) Additional Founder’s Pack redemptions

Lost Ark @playlostark



Read up on all the fixes below!

bit.ly/3GMrphg The Lost Ark servers will be coming down on Friday, February 11th at 5 AM PT for a hotfix. Downtime is estimated to last up to 4 hours.Read up on all the fixes below! The Lost Ark servers will be coming down on Friday, February 11th at 5 AM PT for a hotfix. Downtime is estimated to last up to 4 hours.Read up on all the fixes below!bit.ly/3GMrphg

Lost Ark will offer more Founder’s Pack redemptions and to make it more viable for players to move to a server with a lower population, Smilegate stated:

“We will be granting ALL Founder’s Pack purchasers that redeem their pack by 12 pm PT (8 pm UTC) on Monday, February 14th an extra set of the exclusive items from the Founder’s Pack they redeemed (e.g., the Founder’s Exclusive Pet and Founder’s Title from the Bronze pack; see full list below) as well as some additional Royal Crystals for Silver, Gold, and Platinum Pack purchasers. These items will not be tradeable and will be delivered to a player’s Product Inventory so they can be claimed on a new server. Your original Founder’s Pack will not be affected by this and will remain on the initial server where you redeemed it (or in your Product Inventory, if you have not yet redeemed it).”

2) Character Creation restrictions on specific servers

Lost Ark added Character Creation restrictions earlier today for newer users on servers already seeing a very long wait time.

Smilegate hopes that this will help prevent the queue time from increasing any further and provide a better multiplayer experience to newbies. However, the developers also noted that if gamers already have a character on one of the servers, they can create additional ones for their roster.

The limit will be implemented for the foreseeable future but will eventually be removed when the player base stabilizes and is evened out across all the regional servers.

In their forum post, Smilegate listed all the servers getting the restrictions, starting today.

3) Additional servers for western regions

Lost Ark @playlostark #TeamElgasia



Tier 2 Drops are now available for ALL regions as the competition gets neck and neck. The rewards get better as the teams push onward!



Keep track of the scoreboard.

bit.ly/3LqnA58 #TeamArkesia and #TeamPetrania have all hit the Tier 2 mark!!!Tier 2 Drops are now available for ALL regions as the competition gets neck and neck. The rewards get better as the teams push onward!Keep track of the scoreboard. #TeamElgasia #TeamArkesia and #TeamPetrania have all hit the Tier 2 mark!!!Tier 2 Drops are now available for ALL regions as the competition gets neck and neck. The rewards get better as the teams push onward!Keep track of the scoreboard.📊 bit.ly/3LqnA58 https://t.co/1b3caKRl6J

To deal with the ever-expanding Lost Ark player base, Smilegate will increase its roster of servers in Central Europe and the Americas right before the game’s full launch. Here is a list of all the servers making their way to the MMO.

NA West

Shandi

NA East

Sasha

Adrinne

Aldebaran

Zosma

Vykas

Danube

Central Europe

Inanna

Thaemine

Sirius

Antares

Brelshaza

Nineveh

South America

Also Read Article Continues below

Gienah

Arcturus

Edited by Ravi Iyer