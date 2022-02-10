Lost Ark cosmetic guide: How to get the Northern Lawmaker skin in the MMO

Shiny armor and skin cosmetics are indeed one of the biggest selling points of any MMO, and Smilegate’s Lost Ark is no stranger to this fact.

With the game finally released some time ago, players who invested in the Gold and Platinum Founder’s Pack are quite interested in knowing just how they can get their hands on the Northern Lawmaker skin set.

It’s one of the more coveted free-to-get cosmetics in the title right now, and there seems to be a fair bit of confusion amongst community members as to how they can exactly get the set.

Now, to even be eligible to receive the Northern Lawmaker skin set, players need to own the Founders Pack. It can either be the Gold or the Platinum version, which goes for a price tag of $49.99 and $99.99, respectively.

After purchasing the Founders Pack, fans will then be required to follow a few simple steps to receive the Northern Lawmaker skin set.

Getting the Northern Lawmaker cosmetic set in Lost Ark

To acquire the Northern Lawmaker skin set, Lost Ark players will be required to follow some very simple steps.

Step one: As mentioned above, the first thing that players will be required to do is invest in the Founders Pack

After purchasing the pack, players will need to then log into the game, and click on the box icon that has an arrow pointing towards it. This icon will appear on the top left-hand corner of the game UI.

Step Three: Upon clicking the box, players will be able to see the Founder's Pack content icon, clicking on which will pop up the claim button using which players will be able to claim the bundle.

Step Four: The claimed Founder's Pack bundle will reflect in the in-game inventory, right-clicking on it will prompt the "Open" option.

Step Five: Upon opening the bundle, all the items contained in the pack will be made available, along with the Northern Lawmaker skin set.

Lost Arc’s western release has had an unprecedented amount of success, making it one of the more popular MMORPGs of 2022.

