Can you fast travel in Lost Ark?

Lost Ark has been a very popular game in the Korean market for a few years now. The title is finally coming to the United States on February 11th, 2022, and players are wondering if they will be able to fast travel within the game.

The good news is that players will definitely be able to utilize fast travel to quickly move from location to location, but not immediately from the start.

Quickly traveling around the game world of Lost Ark is a boon to players of the new MMOARPG

Players can reach the first fast travel point upon venturing into the first major city for a quest (Image via Smilegate)

In order to make use of fast travel in Lost Ark, players first need to arrive at the first main hub in the game, a city called Prideholme.

Upon reaching this city, players will have to undertake a series of quests to gain access to fast travel. They will eventually be asked to activate a device called the Triport stone. These stones are spread across the map and serve as fast travel points in the game.

Players can interact with a Triport stone by clicking on the G key to activate it for fast travel.

Fast travel is a great way to quickly get around the world

Some players like to refrain from using fast travel because they like to observe the beautiful world around them. This is understandable in an MMOARPG like Lost Ark.

However, if players are in a hurry to reach a location, fast travel is the most reliable way to do so. So players should try to discover as many fast travel locations as they can in order to better navigate the game world.

Players should still ensure that they take the time to appreciate the beautiful world around them

Players can spend a lot of time exploring the beautiful game world (Image via Smilegate)

Lost Ark has a variety of charming locations. From sprawling cities to dungeons, players will be able to take in a lot of beautifully designed scenery in the game.

Also Read Article Continues below

Players should always take that extra moment to appreciate it and feel part of the game world. After all, that's part of the fun of playing an MMOARPG.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh