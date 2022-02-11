Lost Ark servers temporarily down (February 11, 2022): Time, maintenance schedule, and more

Lost Ark servers around the world will be temporarily taken down today, as Smilegate will be introducing a fair amount of hotfixes to the game.

According to their latest tweet, the servers from each of the regions will be disabled from 5:00 am PT (1:00 pm GMT), and players will not be able to access the game for approximately four hours.

Lost Ark @playlostark



Read up on all the fixes below!

The Lost Ark servers will be coming down on Friday, February 11th at 5 AM PT for a hotfix. Downtime is estimated to last up to 4 hours.

The hotfixes that are scheduled to be patched in today will look to fix a significant number of issues ranging from the in-game chat to fixed quest dialogs and more.

All fixes and changes coming to the Lost Ark February 12, 2022 hotfix

Smilegate points out the following updates that will look to hit the game across all regional servers:

Fixed area chat, which now will allow all players to talk to other players in a given area.

Fusion Material rewards from the Welcome Challenge have been increased to better support player progression.

Mari’s Secret Store will now display the regional server time instead of UTC.

Fixed quest dialog UI to avoid text overlap on certain 4K resolutions.

Player names will no longer be shown as “Unknown Player” in Voice Chat UI.

The words “Royal Crystals” and “Crystalline Aura” are now displayed in non-English languages in the Steam overlay when finalizing a transaction.

Fixed the title “Nightmare” which was displayed as blank.

World bosses now drop the proper gear for the Martial Artist classes.

Added an option for VoiceOver on the Character Selection screen.

Sorceress audio now plays when playing in a non-English language.

All classes now have audio when using voices 2, 3, or 4 in a non-English language.

VO is now present in the “Stronghold Ceremony” quest cinematic.

VO has been added for Kazeros in the “With Gratitude” quest cinematic.

Lost Ark @playlostark



Read up here!

Learn about the steps we're taking ahead of the full launch, including granting additional Founder's pack sets and new servers.

Apart from the hotfixes, the Lost Ark developers have also talked about some quality of life changes that they will be looking to bring in future updates. Players will soon be eligible to get their hands on additional Founder’s Pack when switching to lower population servers, along with more servers in North America West, North America East, Central Europe, and South America.

Edited by Siddharth Satish