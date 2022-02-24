"What the f*** are these nominations?": Twitch streamer Nmplol expresses his disapproval of the Streamer Award nominations

During his latest stream, Nick "Nmplol" and his wife Malena voted for the nominees for QtCinderella's "Streamer Awards." The couple, however, were quick to express their disapproval for the choices mentioned within the "Best Variety Streamer" category.

When Nmplol cast his votes on the livestream, the nominations for the "Best Variety Streamer" category seemed to have disappointed him. The nominees included popular streamers DisguisedToast, Valkyrae, Ludwig, and MoistCr1TiKaL. Expressing his surprise at the group, he exclaimed:

"What the f*** are these nominations?"

Nmplol and Malena don't mask their disappointment for the nominations in the Best Variety Streamer category

The Streamer Awards are among the most anticipated events of the year within the streaming community. The nominees for the various prizes have been put forward by the viewers themselves. Nmplol decided to livestream his voting choices, along with his wife and fellow streamer Malena.

When they came across "Best Variety Streamers," the nominations within the group seemed to have thrown the pair off. Variety Streamer, as defined by the website, broadcasts a variety of content of different types and in many categories. The nominees, however, Nmplol felt, did not live up to the description.

"Variety Streamer. What the f*** are these nominations? Is this a joke?"

The Streamer Awards @StreamerAwards



VOTING STARTS NOW!!!!



thestreamerawards.com



Catch the event live at If this doesn't make you hype, I don't know what will!VOTING STARTS NOW!!!!Catch the event live at twitch.tv/qtcinderella on March 12th at 5pm PST If this doesn't make you hype, I don't know what will!VOTING STARTS NOW!!!!thestreamerawards.comCatch the event live at twitch.tv/qtcinderella on March 12th at 5pm PST https://t.co/cu1B6gDVCa

His disapproval became increasingly evident as he cited a few streamers, including Lirik and Sodapoppin, who he believed deserved to be in the category.

"Where the f*** is Lirik and Chance? What!?"

The OTK star then pointed out an apparent similarity between the four nominees. The shortlisted streamers have a massive following on YouTube. Given that nominations have been put forward through fan votes, the probability of being chosen due to a larger, more active fanbase is quite high.

"You know what I see here? I see four people here with massive YouTubes."

The streamer and his wife stared at their screens for a while in disbelief. Both of them displayed irritation with the choices presented to them. Yet again, mentioning a more deserving candidate, according to him, the streamer talked about xQc's absence from the list.

His main issue with the nominated streamers was the exclusivity of their content within the Just Chatting category, which does not include gaming or in-real-life content.

"This is- where is xQc, mate? What is this? Different types of content? I mean, don't most of them do Just Chatting stuff?"

Malena added a snarky remark to his complaints, speculating that QTCinderella may have manipulated the votes in Ludwig's favor. QT and Ludwig have been dating for a few years, and their relationship seemed to have put questions regarding a bias in the host's choices.

"Do you think QTCinderella submitted a vote for Ludwig like 500,000 times?"

Nmplol, yet again, exclaimed his confusion at the nominations:

"Don't most of them just do Just Chatting stuff?"

Malena's disapproval was further exaggerated, commenting on Ludwig's presence as a nominee for variety content.

"Ludwig just makes thumbnails for a living."

As Nick continued to explain why he felt that the line-up was "terrible," he called out the streamers for utilizing YouTube's algorithm for the nominations. He eventually decided to skip voting in that category altogether.

"What is this?"

Fans respond to the nominations for the Streamer Awards

Nmplol's frustrations seemed to have resonated with his viewers, as many of them shared his opinion. They blamed the fan polling system for the skewed nominations, along with the streamers who encouraged them. A few were also amused by Malena's curt responses.

The Streamer Awards are set to take place on March 12, 2022. This in-person red carpet event will be co-hosted by QTCinderella and Maya Higa and livestreamed straight from Hollywood. Voting for the nominations is now open.

Edited by R. Elahi