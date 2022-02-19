"You didn't purge your sins": Nmplol shares his mother's conversation during livestream

Twitch streamer Nick "Nmplol" recently shared details of his conversation with his mother after a turbulent flight. The streamer couldn't stop laughing as he displayed his mother's religious nature.

When Nmplol, a member of the gaming and content organization One True King, spoke about his fear of dying during the flight, his mother responded by justifying the consequences through the streamer's lack of religious faith.

"You didn't purge your sins."

Nmplol's bursts out laughing at his mother's response to his near-death experience

During his latest Just Chatting stream, Nick recounted a near-death experience while flying. Describing the highly turbulent flight, he talked about how he felt that the aircraft would crash soon.

Fearing imminent death, Nick texted his mother while in-flight to give her his final goodbyes. However, his mother's reaction to the situation was not what he expected.

She responded by telling the streamer that his lack of religion caused the situation and that he would suffer in his afterlife as a consequence. Nick burst out laughing as he shared her response with his viewers

"I thought I was gonna die in a plane crash and she responded with, 'Well son, since you didn't purge your sins and accept God, you're probably gonna burn for the rest of your afterlife in a pit of fire/lake of fire'. That's what she said."

Nick Polom @nmplol I did not expect my Mom to react this way... I did not expect my Mom to react this way... https://t.co/eyeyHDqkLf

Laughing throughout the conversation, Nick commented on how the unexpected response made him feel somewhat dejected.

"Like, okay. Nevermind, I'll just die on my own then. I'm not gonna text you anymore."

He then talked about how she persisted in believing that the afterlife would not be kind to the streamer.

"She went on this rant about not accepting Jesus Christ. Man, she said, I'm going to burn in a lake of fire. I'm like, okay?"

Nick Polom @nmplol Well guys I got an announcement..



As some of you know I am home for the holidays visiting my mother..



And she has told me that she wants to go on stream!!



So hopefully soon y’all can meet my mom! Well guys I got an announcement..As some of you know I am home for the holidays visiting my mother..And she has told me that she wants to go on stream!!So hopefully soon y’all can meet my mom!

Nick hilariously commented on how he'd text his father the next time he found himself in a similar situation. His mother's response may have felt a bit too hostile for the streamer's liking.

"Oh man, next time I'll just text my dad. Maybe he'll tell me something different next time I'm afraid, you know?"

As Nick continued to laugh at the entire conversation, a viewer commented their speculation regarding the situation. Nick immediately clarified that the exchange did indeed occur and that he had message receipts to prove it.

"No way she said that? I'm not lying, I have the message reciepts."

The OTK star recalled another incident with his mother as the stream continued. He mentioned that she once asked him to move out of fellow streamer Sodapoppin's house.

"Oh man, she also texted me once, telling me to stop leeching off Chance and get my own house."

Nick Polom @nmplol



I went home and my Mom put me to work I went home and my Mom put me to work 😩😩 https://t.co/fhxjrPgnD3

The streamer then continued with his stream, where he watched videos displaying flights landing through turbulence. Due to the recent nature of the clip, fan reactions were unavailable.

Edited by Srijan Sen